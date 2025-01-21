MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE Comes to the Raue Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the return of the original tribute from London’s West End and fan-favorite, Mania: The Abba Tribute to downtown Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

MANIA (formerly ABBA MANIA) was formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. This show has toured the world in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish ‘Supergroup’ to their millions of fans, old and new!

The show has been successfully touring the USA annually since 2009 with over 400 performances, and its regular appearance at Raue Center has become a ‘tradition’ for both the show and the audiences alike.

“Mania is one of the most popular shows we have ever presented at Raue Center and we love having them back with us,” says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. “This show is not to be missed!”

ABBA’s timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance-inducing, and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting, and effects. The show recreates ABBA’s sound not only perfectly, but respectfully too. MANIA is not only for lifelong, die-hard ABBA fans but the new generation of fans, who never had the opportunity to see ‘ABBA’ live. Hits include ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Waterloo’, ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘The Winner Takes It All’, ‘Super Trouper’, ‘Fernando’, ‘Take A Chance On Me’ and many more that continue to fill dance floors worldwide.

