Lyric Opera of Chicago to Hold Dance Auditions for CARMEN This Month

Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions for solo dancers with significant stage experience for its upcoming production of Carmen, the classic opera by Georges Bizet, on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The production will be staged by critically acclaimed director Marie Lambert with choreography by Stephanie Martinez of PARA.MAR Dance Theatre.

Carmen is casting 4 male performers and 1 male cover and 4 female performers and 1 female cover. The choreographer, Stephanie Martinez, is seeking contemporary dancers with strong classical ballet training with the ability to flow between ensemble and featured roles within the evening. Seeking dancers who are curious and collaborative, with a strong sense of physical theater. Dancers of all ethnicities are encouraged to apply.

Rehearsals will begin Monday, February 13, 2023, with 8 performances running from Saturday, March 11 through Friday, April 7, 2023.

The deadline to register for the auditions is Monday, August 22, at 5:00pm C

The schedule for Sunday, August 28, 2022, is as follows:

9:00am 10:00am 11:00am Check-in: must arrive by 9:30am Warm-up class Auditions begin: should conclude no later than 5:00pm, likely earlier

Due to COVID-19, Lyric has implemented a mandatory vaccination policy. Applicants must show proof of vaccination, including a booster shot if eligible, in order to audition. We will keep applicants/hires updated if the policy changes.

For further information on audition requirements and registration, please email your résumé, headshot, and proof of vaccination via attachment to balletaud@lyricopera.org. Auditions will be by invitation only.

Please be prepared to show a government-issued photo identification card to gain access to the auditions. All applicants must have valid eligibility to work in the United States. Lyric Opera will not apply for working permits for foreign dancers.

Artists at Lyric Opera of Chicago are represented by the American Guild of Musical Artists. Should you be hired for Carmen you will be required to join this union, if you are not already a member.

Lyric Opera of Chicago is committed to creating a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Lyric Opera of Chicago does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, parental status, veteran status, or any other protected status under applicable laws. We encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply.