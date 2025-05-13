Lifeline Theatre Reveals New Members of its Board of Directors and Artistic Ensemble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lifeline Theatre has revealed three new members of its Board of Directors and seven new members of its Artistic Ensemble. Ben Huizenga, Kevin Moore, and Tom Rosenfeld were elected as Board Directors and Calvin Adams, Amanda de la Guardia, Bradley Halverson, Emily Hayman, Shea Lee, Brian Tochterman, and Gerrit Wilford accepted invitations to join the Artistic Ensemble.

"This has been a landmark season for Lifeline," said Board Chair Krystine Hansen. "We set out to revitalize and grow our Board, and I'm thrilled with the expertise and enthusiasm our new Directors are already bringing to the organization." Hansen took on the role of Board Chair in late 2024 after serving on the Board and the Lifeline Benefit Host Committee.

Lifeline's Artistic Ensemble determines the company's artistic programming and provides leadership, support, and counsel in the play development process. It has been several years since the Artistic Ensemble has increased its numbers, where many members have served the organization for decades. "That consistency is priceless, but we felt the need for fresh perspectives," said Managing Producer Heather Currie. "Welcoming these new voices to our artistic collective is a joyful investment in Lifeline's future." Currie took on the newly created role of Managing Producer in late 2024, and is directing Lifeline's next production, War of the Worlds, which begins previews May 23, 2025.

Board of Directors:

Ben Huizenga, Treasurer, also serves as the Treasurer for North Park Village Nature Center PAC. He is a Tax Preparer and has been a fan of Lifeline's programming since childhood.

Kevin Moore is the Director of Philanthropy-Illinois for the Nature Conservancy. He brings 25+ years in theatre management experience, including serving as Managing Director of Actors Theatre of Louisville, Arizona Theatre Company, and Theater Communications Group.

Tom Rosenfeld is the Senior Managing Director for Waséyabek Federal Services, LLC, the owner of Earth First Farms, and the Board Chair of the Glenwood Avenue Arts District. Tom brings 20+ years of Community Arts programming and management to the Board.

In addition to the three new Directors listed above, Lifeline's Board consists of Krystine Hansen, Chair; Betsy Vandercook, Vice Chair; Anthony Kayer, Secretary; Valorie DaCosta Johnson; Frances Limoncelli; Katie McNally; and Roche Schulfer. https://lifelinetheatre.com/about/board/

Artistic Ensemble Members:

Calvin Adams appeared in Lifeline's KidSeries production of Extra Yarn.

Amanda de la Guardia appeared in Lifeline's KidSeries productions of Skunk and Badger, Extra Yarn and Neither.

Bradley Halverson appeared in Lifeline's KidSeries productions of Leaf and Extra Yarn.

Emily Hayman's sound designs were heard in Lifeline's KidSeries productions of Leaf, Extra Yarn, and Dooby Dooby Moo.

Shea Lee has appeared in Lifeline's MainStage production of Cat's Cradle, as well as KidSeries productions of Leaf, Extra Yarn, You Think It's Easy Being the Tooth Fairy?, and the Lifeline national tour of Giggle Giggle Quack.

Brian Tochterman was the director of last year's KidSeries production of Skunk and Badger, and has appeared in Dooby Dooby Moo, The Time Warp Trio, and You Think It's Easy Being The Tooth Fairy.

Gerrit Wilford appeared in Lifeline's MainStage production of Middle Passage, understudied for Cat's Cradle, and previously served as a Theatre Management Intern.

In addition to the seven new members listed above, Lifeline's artistic ensemble consists of: Aly Renee Amidei, Shelby Lynn Bias, Patrick Blashill, Jessica Wright Buha, Christina Calvit, Heather Currie, Bilal Dardai, Victoria Deiorio, Amanda Delheimer, Alan Donahue, Ilesa Duncan, Andrés Enriquez, Diane D. Fairchild, Kevin D. Gawley, Peter Greenberg, James E. Grote, Chris Hainsworth, John Hildreth, Elise Kauzlaric, Robert Kauzlaric, Anthony Kayer, Frances Limoncelli, Amanda Link, Martel Manning, Katie McLean Hainsworth, Shole Milos, Sandy Snyder Pietz, Suzanne Plunkett, Maren Robinson, Phil Timberlake, Jenifer Tyler, Christopher Vizurraga, and Christopher M. Walsh. https://lifelinetheatre.com/about/artistic-ensemble/

