LATE NITE CATECHISM Celebrates 29th Anniversary

A Chicago original and international hit, Late Nite Catechism turns 29 in the city where it all started. A special anniversary performance will be held on Sunday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.

Chicago actress Rose Guccione will star as "Sister." Before joining the Nuns4Fun family, Guccione spent 20 years with the Lyric Opera and has sung extensively in the Chicagoland area, Europe, and South Africa. She is a faculty member at Dominican University and has a singing telegram company called OperaGram.com.

A limited number of 29 tickets will be available throughout May at the original 1993 ticket price: $8. Those tickets, good for any performance of Late Nite Catechism in May, are available directly through the Greenhouse box office, or at ThunderTix using the code LNC29. All other tickets are $35.

The role of Sister, the wise-cracking, lovable character of Late Nite Catechism, was created by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan, both products of the Catholic school system.

Since opening in 1993 at Live Bait Theatre in Chicago, Late Nite Catechism has seen three popes, three cardinals, four presidents, three Chicago mayors, at least a dozen Chicago area theaters, 20 local actresses, and provided laughter to more than 3.5 million audience members in more than 410 cities, playing in six countries on four continents. Worldwide, the show has grossed more than $100 million in box office receipts.

In addition, the show has helped raise more than $4 million for the retirement funds of various orders of nuns. Currently, Nuns4Fun Entertainment is raising funds for nuns in Poland and Ukraine, who are administering aid to Ukrainian refugees.

For more information, go to www.nuns4fun.com . For tickets at the Greenhouse Theater Center, call the box office at 773-404-7336, or go to https://greenhousetheatercenter.thundertix.com/

Pictured: Rose Guccione and boxing nun puppets.