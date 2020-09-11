Keeping Up with the Auditorium Returns with Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre

The performance will open with remarks from co-founders Wilfredo Rivera and Joe Cerqua.

The Auditorium Theatre continues its online programming this fall with At Home With the Auditorium, offered FREE online. This week features Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre who performed most recently on the Auditorium's historic stage in October of 2019. The performance will open with remarks from co-founders Wilfredo Rivera and Joe Cerqua, followed by a performance of ROOT, vocal performances by Joe Cerqua with the CRDT band, and a sneak peek of a work in progress.

Although the Auditorium Theatre community can't be together in person at the moment, the theatre's Board and staff are still devoted to connecting with Chicago and beyond. Through At Home With the Auditorium, viewers see performers in action from their own homes and studios.

The Auditorium Theatre will continue its FREE online series, #AudTalk with a conversation between Claire Rice, Executive Director of Arts Alliance Illinois, and Rich Regan, Auditorium Theatre CEO, on Wednesday, September 23 @ 6PM on Facebook Live.

