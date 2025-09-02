Kathleen Madigan to Perform at The Chicago Theatre in January

Comedian Kathleen Madigan will bring her “The Day Drinking Tour” to The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 7:00PM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 5 at 10:00AM CT.



Kathleen Madigan has been performing stand-up comedy for over three decades and has established herself as one of the most successful road comics, touring for more than 250 days a year and selling out marquee theaters across the country. In addition to touring, Madigan has released six stand-up specials including her most recent 2023 special, “Hunting Bigfoot” on Amazon Prime. Her previous special, “Bothering Jesus,” released on Netflix, became the highest selling album and most played comedy album on streaming services since 2015. Madigan's highly anticipated seventh stand-up special is slated to premiere later this fall.



Throughout her career, Madigan has made numerous appearances on late-night and daytime talk shows, as well as Jerry Seinfeld's “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” In 2020, she created the podcast “Madigan's Pubcast,” which has garnered more than ten million streams over 200 episodes. Madigan has also won both the American Comedy Award and the Phyllis Diller Award for “Best Female Comedian.”

