Katherine Gwynn's CATACOMBS World Premiere to Open at Dorothy

Dorothy, Chicago's premiere lesbian bar and lounge, and Grey Area Productions will present a new play by up-and-coming playwright Katherine Gwynn and directed by Whitney LaMora, running Friday, September 12, at 6 PM and on select nights through September 27.

A working-class queer, a stranger, and 1000 years' worth of past lives walk into a bar…In the world premiere of “Catacombs,” audiences will be taken on a thousand-year queer journey while seated in Dorothy, an iconic basement bar and 70s-inspired lounge at 2500 West Chicago Avenue.

Catacombs tells the story of Ari who is the unofficial (meaning not paid for it) manager of a queer bar; her boss is on a yacht in Mykonos, all her coworkers are either sick or on the side of the highway, and she's going to have to open by herself unless she can get a last-minute temp for the night. Luckily, in strolls Beau: hot, charming, and able to load a dishwasher. As the meet-cute goes pitch perfect, it seems Ari's ass is saved and maybe she could even have a fun hook-up when her shift is over for the night–until Beau reveals that they're not the last-minute temp hire from the service industry app they ordered. They're actually Ari's reincarnated soulmate who they've spent dozens of lifetimes with over the past 1000 years. Whoops.

The limited run at Dorothy, 2500 West Chicago Avenue, opens Friday, September 12, at 6 PM and runs on select nights through September 27. Tickets are $$15-$30 and can be purchased via Eventbrite. The production features Haven AJ Crawley (Ari) and Wisterman (Beau).

The creative team includes Katherine Gwynn (Playwright/Producer), Whitney LaMora (Director/Producer), Heidi Graham (Producer), Milla Guerra (Stage Manager), Theo Sullivan (Lighting and Sound Design), Jan Diaz (Costume Designer), Jyreika Guest (Intimacy/Fight Director), Simone Hobbs (Photographer).