John Patrick Shanley’s PRODIGAL SON To Open At Athenaeum Center This Fall

JK Entertainment has announced its inaugural production: PRODIGAL SON, running October 10–November 2 at the Athenaeum Center in Chicago. Tickets are on sale now.

PRODIGAL SON is John Patrick Shanley’s autobiographical story of a restless 15-year-old from the Bronx who wins a scholarship to a New Hampshire prep school in the 1960s. As Jim struggles with identity, brilliance, and rebellion, his teachers must decide if he is destined for greatness or ruin.

The cast includes Julian Rus as Jim Quinn, Steve Delaney as Carl Schmitt, John Pietrzyk as Alan Hoffman, Maggie Kelly as Louise Schmitt, and Liam Pietrzyk as Austin Schmitt. Understudies are Brayden Cervantes, Jonathan C. Legat, Jerod Howard, Michael Rodriguez, and Staci Kelley. The production will be directed by Jonathan James, with Larissa Catalano as assistant director, set design by John Pietrzyk and Kathi Campbell, sound by Michael Incardone, lighting by Rick Keeley, and stage management by Michael Fosha.

PRODIGAL SON runs October 10–November 2 at the Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, IL. Tickets are available at athenaeumcenter.org.