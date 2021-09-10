Invictus Theatre Company Announces HAMLET Cast

Invictus Theatre Company today announced casting for its production of Shakespeare's HAMLET, the opening production in its fifth season of plays. The popular tragedy will be performed October 21 through November 21, 2021 in the company's new venue at 1106 W. Thorndale Avenue in Edgewater (the space formerly known as The Frontier). Press opening is Monday, October 25 at 7:30 pm.

Charles Askenaizer, the company's Artistic Director, will direct the production and play the titular Prince of Denmark. Claudius, the uncle and presumed murderer of Hamlet's father, will be played by Joseph Beal, Invictus's Shylock in their 2019 production of THE MERCHANT OF VENICE. Polonius will be played by Darren Jones, who was the Earl of Gloucester in Redtwist's KING LEAR and whose film and TV credits include Spike Lee's CHI-RAQ and episodes of CHICAGO FIRE and CHICAGO PD. Diane Sintich, who was director of Invictus's 2020 live streaming production of 'NIGHT, MOTHER and is an actor with credits including CHICAGO MED, LAW AND ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT, and Invictus's OTHELLO, will be Gertrude. Ebby Offord, director of Invictus's upcoming RUINED, will play Ophelia.

The cast also includes Barry Irving (Horatio), Michael Lewis (Laertes), Jack Morsovillo (Rosenkrantz, Gravedigger), Andrea Uppling (Guildenstern), Chuck Munro (Ghost, Gravedigger); and Maria Clara Ospina, Robert Koon, and Keenan Odenkirk (Ensemble). Understudies are Keenan Odenkirk (Hamlet), Chuck Munro (Polonius), Michael Kunnari (Claudius, Ghost, Gravedigger 2 ), Ryan Kordana (Rosenkrantz, Guildenstern), Simmery Branch (Ensemble 1, Ophelia), Tristan Odenkirk (Ensemble 2 and 3), Xavier Dorsey (Horatio, Laertes), and Andrea Uppling (Gertrude).

The production team will include Kevin Rolfs (Set/Props Designer), Isaac Pineda (Costume Designer/Wardrobe Supervisor), Warren Levon (Sound Designer), Jennifer Kules (Lighting Designer), Glenn Thompson (Violence/Intimacy Designer), Sarafina Vecchio (Text Coach), Jessica Greenhoe (Stage Manager), Michael Shapiro (Dramaturg), Todd Faulstich (Production Manager), and Morgan Askenaizer (Associate Director).



Charles Askenaizer says, "While we often think of Shakespeare's plays as being large and spectacular, which they can be, HAMLET is at its heart, an intimate piece. In major moments of the play, it's just us and Hamlet, as he is deep in his thoughts while he contemplates taking revenge on the uncle who he believes has murdered his father. Even when Hamlet is with others, much of the play's conflict happens between Hamlet and just one or two other people. We're looking forward to giving our audiences the chance to see this classic in such close quarters."



Invictus Theatre Company has, over its five-year history, built a reputation for intimate and honest interpretations of classics with fidelity to the original texts and close attention to character development. The CHICAGO READER's Kerry Reid praised the "fearless and layered performances" of the company's live stream production of "NIGHT, MOTHER in 2020. Of their 2019 A RAISIN IN THE SUN, Reid said director Aaron "Boseman's production goes for broke with heartfelt zest, spilling over the edge of Kevin Rolfs's appropriately tiny dingy set." Nancy Bishop of the THIRD COAST REVIEW said of Invictus's 2018 MERCHANT OF VENICE that "Charles Askenaizer's direction results in a smoothly performed production of what is considered one of Shakespeare's problem plays-and it may make you squirm in your seat as you're sitting very close to the action."



Tickets for HAMLET are on sale now at www.invictustheatreco.com.