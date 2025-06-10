Immersive THREE SISTERS Cast Revealed At Sandbox Theatre Collective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sandbox Theatre Collective has announced the cast for their upcoming production of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, translated by Paul Schmidt.

The show will take place at the United Church of Rogers Park (1545 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL 60626). Performances will run August 7-17, Thursday through Sunday, at 7PM.

This is an immersive production. The audience will travel throughout three floors and the outside garden to experience all four acts of this classic play. Some scenes will take place simultaneously, calling on the audience to choose which characters they want to follow. The space is ADA compliant with ramps and elevators.

The show will be directed by Audrey Napoli. Lexy Weixel is the producer in partnership with Sandbox Theatre Collective. Becket Fowler will serve as the stage manager, with Ruby Vallejo as assistant stage manager. Dramaturgy by Manuella Alvarez.

Set and prop design by Nina D'Angier. Intimacy direction by Ethan Smith. Composition by James Allen. Kristen Alesia will serve as the immersive coordinator. Finally, Anna Poeht is the venue coordinator.

