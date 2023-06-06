Illinois State Rep. Barbara Hernandez Reveals New $400,000 Infrastructure Improvement Grant For Paramount Theatre

Illinois State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, has helped secure a $400,000 grant for Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora, one of numerous new projects she successfully advocated for in Illinois’ recent budget negotiations that will improve a variety of local and regional infrastructure issues.

“Illinois’ new budget paves the way for great progress with significant spending in vital areas—such as education and childcare—but it will also do substantial good by targeting community needs at local and regional levels, including the performing arts,” Hernandez said. “I am proud of the funding I have been able to secure for Paramount Theatre, and for other vital organizations in the city and surrounding areas, to improve the quality of life for all Aurorans.”

“Thank you, Representative Hernandez, for acknowledging the vital impact Paramount Theatre has on the city of Aurora. For the last decade, Paramount has been a driver of cultural and economic activity in our community, welcoming nearly three million patrons and generating more than $176 million in economic impact,” said Tim Rater, Paramount’s President and CEO.

﻿“Operating a historic and highly trafficked venue like ours presents unique challenges. Nearly a century of wear and tear have uncovered necessary improvements across our venue. This grant will enable us to provide a more inclusive, accessible, and safe environment at Paramount for all patrons, with easier access to high-quality, affordable arts and cultural experiences for years to come.”