I'M NOT A COMEDIAN…I'M LENNY BRUCE Comes To Chicago's Royal George Theater

Hot off its critically acclaimed, sold-out Los Angeles and Off-Broadway engagements, the Chicago premiere of "I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce" will come to the Royal George Cabaret Theatre (1641 N. Halsted) Oct. 23 - Dec. 1, with the press performance scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. Directed by multi award-winning actor and director Joe Mantegna and produced in partnership with Lenny Bruce's daughter Kitty Bruce, "I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce" was written by and stars Ronnie Marmo and brilliantly chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian of all time. For tickets and more information, please visit LennyBruceOnStage.com.

An undisputed comic legend, Lenny Bruce was one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. His life and work have had an impact on poetry, politics, music, film and of course, comedy. Bruce's tempestuous personal and professional life was marked by great passion and

great pain. His unwavering commitment to free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests. No stranger to Chicago, Bruce was arrested for obscenity for his performance at The Gate of Horn in December 1962. Bruce fought for freedom of speech all the way to the Supreme Court. He died of an accidental overdose in 1966, while out on appeal. Bruce has not yet been surpassed at his particular brand of art and if he were around today, he would be in as much trouble as when he was alive. "I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce" runs approximately 90 minutes, explores mature themes and includes strong language and nudity.

Upon its Los Angeles opening, Ronnie Marmo and "I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce" received rave reviews from critics and celebrities alike. The Los Angeles Times proclaimed it a "Critic's Choice," adding that Marmo gives a, "perfectly inflected performance." Extra called the production, "Funny, touching, tragic...Lenny lives through the brilliant performance of Ronnie Marmo and flawless direction of Joe Mantegna." BroadwayWorld raved, "Marmo embodies [Lenny Bruce] with his body, heart and soul...Marmo thoroughly commands the stage and audience from start to finish."

Award-winning actor and comedian Billy Crystal said, "Beautifully directed by Joe Mantegna with a strong performance by Ronnie Marmo, this funny, fierce and tragic work vividly brings to life the comedian we so miss today." Famed stand-up comedian and actor Richard Lewis concurred saying, "'I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce' is superlative in all departments...it's the tour de force by actor Ronnie Marmo that for me is historic. Lenny's life pours out of him." Bruce's own daughter Kitty called the show, "The best portrayal of my father I have ever seen. Brilliant."

The performance schedule for "I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce" is as follows: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be no performance on Thursday, Nov. 14 and an added performance on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Tickets ($69-$79) go on sale Monday, September 16 and can be purchased at www.LennyBruceOnStage.com or at the Royal George Theatre box office or by calling 312-988- 9000. Group tickets are available via Grouptix at 773-327-3778 or Grouptix.net.

A portion of the show's proceeds will go to the Lenny Bruce Memorial Foundation, a 501(c)(3). The foundation provides funds for those who don't have insurance or the ability to get treatment for drug and alcohol addiction on their own. For more information please visit, https://lennybruce.org/. All contributions are tax deductible.





