HOT DISH! Debuts at The Den Theatre, March 19

Hot Dish!, the comedy cooking and interview show, is coming to The Den Theater on March 19, 2023. Chicago comedians Lauren Hooberman, Colleen Brennan, and Amy Sumpter, welcome Jill Hopkins, a Chicago broadcaster, host of the WBEZ Making Beyonce podcast, DJ, writer, musician, storyteller and the Media and Civic Events Producer at the Metro. The show will combine an interview with Chicagoan Jill Hopkins, trivia with audience members, along with laughs and a taste test of what was cooked up!

Hooberman created Hot Dish! during the pandemic as a comedy "cooking" (a term used loosely since the cooking is usually experimental) and interview podcast recorded out of her kitchen. Revamped in 2023 for a live audience, Lauren interviews and chats with a special guest about topics ranging from life experiences to relationships to embarrassing moments they've had. Brennan and Sumpter join the live show to run trivia, assist with cooking and provide color commentary in front of a live audience. The show brings people together for food and laughter and audience members have the option to try the dish created on stage.

Hooberman admits her lack of skill, "I do watch cooking shows and it's very zen, but very foreign." About the show, Brennan remarks, "It's more about the fun that goes into it, rather than the dish that comes out." Sumpter loves that "It's fun watching someone who does not know how to cook, cook!"

Past guests have included Chicago comics Kevin Bozeman, Kelsie Huff, Scott Duff, Sonal Aggarwal, Jim Flanagan and Hari Rao, among others.

The Den Theater, established in 2010 by Ryan Martin, is located in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. The theater began as just one room and now has multiple spaces for diverse and exciting theater, events and stand-up! The Den also has a full bar.

Doors open at 5:30 pm and the show starts at 6:00. Tickets are $25 if purchased ahead of time (in person or online) and $30 at the door. This event will sell out, so reserve your seats today at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226054®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35386%2Fproduction%2F1150585?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.