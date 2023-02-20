Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HOT DISH! Debuts at The Den Theatre, March 19

The show will combine an interview with Chicagoan Jill Hopkins, trivia with audience members, along with laughs and a taste test of what was cooked up!

Feb. 20, 2023  
HOT DISH! Debuts at The Den Theatre, March 19

Hot Dish!, the comedy cooking and interview show, is coming to The Den Theater on March 19, 2023. Chicago comedians Lauren Hooberman, Colleen Brennan, and Amy Sumpter, welcome Jill Hopkins, a Chicago broadcaster, host of the WBEZ Making Beyonce podcast, DJ, writer, musician, storyteller and the Media and Civic Events Producer at the Metro. The show will combine an interview with Chicagoan Jill Hopkins, trivia with audience members, along with laughs and a taste test of what was cooked up!

Hooberman created Hot Dish! during the pandemic as a comedy "cooking" (a term used loosely since the cooking is usually experimental) and interview podcast recorded out of her kitchen. Revamped in 2023 for a live audience, Lauren interviews and chats with a special guest about topics ranging from life experiences to relationships to embarrassing moments they've had. Brennan and Sumpter join the live show to run trivia, assist with cooking and provide color commentary in front of a live audience. The show brings people together for food and laughter and audience members have the option to try the dish created on stage.

Hooberman admits her lack of skill, "I do watch cooking shows and it's very zen, but very foreign." About the show, Brennan remarks, "It's more about the fun that goes into it, rather than the dish that comes out." Sumpter loves that "It's fun watching someone who does not know how to cook, cook!"

Past guests have included Chicago comics Kevin Bozeman, Kelsie Huff, Scott Duff, Sonal Aggarwal, Jim Flanagan and Hari Rao, among others.

The Den Theater, established in 2010 by Ryan Martin, is located in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. The theater began as just one room and now has multiple spaces for diverse and exciting theater, events and stand-up! The Den also has a full bar.

Doors open at 5:30 pm and the show starts at 6:00. Tickets are $25 if purchased ahead of time (in person or online) and $30 at the door. This event will sell out, so reserve your seats today at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226054®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35386%2Fproduction%2F1150585?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Video: First Look At The World Premiere of SHATTERED GRADIENT From Shattered Globe Theatre Photo
Video: First Look At The World Premiere of SHATTERED GRADIENT From Shattered Globe Theatre
Shattered Globe Theatre continues its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of Jasmine Sharma’s introspective and empowering play Radial Gradient, directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng. See a video clip from the production below!
Raue Center School For The Arts Launches New Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini Camp Photo
Raue Center School For The Arts Launches New Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini Camp
If your children will be on Spring Break during the last week of March, you may be wondering how you'll help fill their free time. One fantastic idea is to enroll them in Raue Center School For The Arts' Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini-Camp!
Chicago Philharmonic to Present Ryan Speedo Green In Concert In October Photo
Chicago Philharmonic to Present Ryan Speedo Green In Concert In October
The Chicago Philharmonic Society will welcome two-time Grammy Award winning bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green in a concert showcasing selections from opera and musical theater, one night only; Saturday, October 14 at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance.
Photos: First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Get a first look at Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, by Mahogany L. Browne.

More Hot Stories For You


HOT DISH! Debuts at The Den Theatre, March 19HOT DISH! Debuts at The Den Theatre, March 19
February 20, 2023

Hot Dish!, the comedy cooking and interview show, is coming to The Den Theater on March 19, 2023. Chicago comedians Lauren Hooberman, Colleen Brennan, and Amy Sumpter, welcome Jill Hopkins, a Chicago broadcaster, host of the WBEZ Making Beyonce podcast, DJ, writer, musician, storyteller and the Media and Civic Events Producer at the Metro. 
Raue Center School For The Arts Launches New Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini CampRaue Center School For The Arts Launches New Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini Camp
February 20, 2023

If your children will be on Spring Break during the last week of March, you may be wondering how you'll help fill their free time. One fantastic idea is to enroll them in Raue Center School For The Arts' Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini-Camp!
Photos: First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
February 20, 2023

Get a first look at Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, by Mahogany L. Browne.
Photos: First Look at Impostors Theatre Company's MIRANDA: A WAR-TORN FABLEPhotos: First Look at Impostors Theatre Company's MIRANDA: A WAR-TORN FABLE
February 19, 2023

The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) is continuing their fourth season with the world premiere of the musical Miranda: A War-Torn Fable, written and composed by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vincent Alesia. Miranda: A War-Torn Fable runs February 17 – March 4, 2023 in the Upstairs Mainstage at The Den Theatre. Check out the photos here!
Two-Part Annual Commemoration Of Clarence Darrow To Take Place Monday, March 13Two-Part Annual Commemoration Of Clarence Darrow To Take Place Monday, March 13
February 17, 2023

In May 1898, woodworkers at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, entered into a strike. Famed attorney Clarence Darrow later successfully argued in favor of union members accused of conspiracy. On the anniversary of Darrow's death – March 13 - and the 125th anniversary of the case, the Woodworkers' Conspiracy Case will be discussed, along with current union issues.
share