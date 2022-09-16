HOLY GHOST BINGO COMEDY Reopens For 2022 Halloween Season

Holy Ghost Bingo: God, Goblins, & Games Reopens at the Greenhouse Theater Center For the 2022 Halloween Season October 1 through October 30.

Who is the patron saint of werewolves? Which saint died and went to hell, then came back to life? Can you dress as a sexy nun for Halloween? You'll learn the answers to these and more in the hit comedy, Holy Ghost Bingo: God, Goblins, & Games, reopening October 1, just in time for the Halloween season, at the Greenhouse Theater Center, Chicago.

Written by Vicki Quade, who is also the co-creator of the hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism, this Halloween bingo show will have you howling with laughter. The premise is that Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun, is here tonight to raise money while playing bingo and talking about Halloween traditions, scary movies, condemned board games, haunted churches, the best candy, and the worst costumes. It's a crazy night of Halloween trivia, audience interaction, and the funniest costume contest you've ever seen. Add to that a box of wacky prizes, some Halloween candy, fun bingo cards, and a lot of Catholic humor for a night of entertainment you'll never forget. And in this interactive bingo show, you'll actually play bingo. What could be more fun?! You'll be laughing so hard, you'll have to be careful watching your bingo cards!

Actress Nancy Greco and Liz Cloud will star in Holy Ghost Bingo, along with creator Vicki Quade.

Holy Ghost Bingo is part of Quade's bingo series, which also includes the long-running hits Bible Bingo, Christmas Bingo, and Easter Bunny Bingo.

"As the creator of Late Nite Catechism, Vicki Quade knows a thing or two about what makes a one-person show successful," says Pioneer Press, Chicago.

Holy Ghost Bingo will run for five weeks only throughout the Halloween season, starting Saturday, October 1, through Sunday, October 30. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Late Nite Catechism continues on the schedule at 5 p.m. Saturdays.

All performances are at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Ticket prices are $35, group rates available. For tickets, call the box office at 773-404-7336. Or go online to: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197413®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenhousetheater.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

You don't have to be Catholic to enjoy these shows. But it pays to love bingo! Go ahead.... resurrect your social life in this guaranteed night of divine entertainment! More fun than Sodom and Gomorrah!! So much fun, you'll have to confess it!!!