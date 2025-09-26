Giordano Dance Chicago to Present Fall 2025 Engagement at North Shore Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Giordano Dance Chicago, America’s original jazz dance company, will continue its 63rd Ignite the Soul season with a dynamic program at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. Performances are set for Saturday, October 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 19, at 2:00 p.m.

The program will feature Resident Choreographer Al Blackstone’s acclaimed one-act Gershwin in B, Brock Clawson’s Give & Take, and the company premiere of Interlinked, choreographed by Company Dancer Simon Schuh. Additional works include Adam Houston’s unconditional, Nan Giordano and Cesar G. Salinas’ solo 333, and Ray Leeper’s Red and Black.

Artistic Director Nan Giordano noted that Season 63 is “unstoppable, with events, partnerships, residencies, and touring,” bringing vibrant energy and unity to audiences throughout the year.

Highlights of the program include Schuh’s Interlinked, expanded from a work originally created for Giordano’s annual “G on G” showcase, and Blackstone’s theatrical full-company piece Gershwin in B, which celebrates the music of George Gershwin and will be seen exclusively in this engagement.

Tickets

Giordano Dance Chicago will perform October 18–19, 2025, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL. Tickets are $40.30–$83.40 and are available at northshorecenter.org.