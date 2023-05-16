Ghostlight Ensemble to Present Theatre Festival For Young Audiences This Summer

An ant who wishes to explore the world beyond her family's territory, a grandmother and granddaughter superhero duo and a helpful house spirit are among the cast of characters found in the fourth installment of Ghostlight Ensemble's Make/Believe short play festival for young audiences this year.

Ghostlight is excited to feature five new plays for young audience members to enjoy this summer with their family and friends, said festival producer Caryn Brieschke. For the first time more than half the plays are by local playwrights.

"These stories are fun for children to watch, but are also crucial to helping them understand the increasingly complex feelings they develop as they grow older and providing them with tools to deal with complicated situations they may find themselves in," Brieschke added.

Filled with the power of believing in yourself, new adventures and family bonds, the five stories that make up this year's festival are filled with characters who face the types of struggles modern children will recognize from their own lives.

This year's plays include:

The Thing That Comes to the Basement is written by Chicago playwright Lori Taylor and directed by Lo Williams. In The Thing That Comes to the Basement, Camilla Antie, an 8-year-old ant, discovers that just because someone looks different than you, does not mean they are frightening or that they cannot become your friend. Starring: Courtney Marie, Sydney Ray and Hannah Strauss.

Hannah and Halmoni Save the World! is written by Chicago playwright Juliet Kang Huneke and is directed by Karina Patel. By day, Hannah is a 7-year-old girl who lives with her Korean American grandma. But by night, grandma transforms into a SUPERHERO named Halmoni (that's the Korean word for grandma, if you were wondering)! But when it's Hannah's turn to be the hero, not the sidekick, can she step up and save the day? Hannah and Halmoni Save the World champions asking for help, self-forgiveness and super awesome theme songs for the young AND old among us. Starring: Rick Hilscher, Kristen Lin Waagner and Emily Zhang.

The Edge of Play by Provis written by Utah playwright Janine Sobeck Knighton and directed by Eileen Tull. The Edge of Play tells the story of Ada, an imaginative 8-year-old girl who loves slides but gets really nervous around other kids. With help from her unique friend Mo, she learns that it's OK to need a little extra help and support to do the things that scare you the most. Starring: Christine Marie and Kaela Rosenbaum.

Finding Belief is written by Portland playwright Kwik Jones and directed by Kate Sullivan Coombs. Even with encouragement from her father, Ivy, a young girl discouraged by her tennis match losses, lives in a world of doubt - that is until Dunlop, her tennis racket, comes to life and ushers her on a short journey to rescue her Belief from the evil tennis ball, Doubt. Ivy must find courage to save Belief. With the help of the audience will Ivy find and save Belief? Starring: Alexis Aranda, Josh Bomba, Nick Conrad and Rissa Montañez.

Guardian of the House (Τόπακας) is written by Chicago playwright and Ghostlight Ensemble Member Maria Burnham and directed by Whitney Minarik. A young girl, tired of all the new chores she has to do since her little sister arrived, learns the value of family and sticking together from the genii of her house. Steeped in Greek folklore, Guardian of the House will feature traditional Hellenic storytelling and puppetry. Starring Rose Leisner and Gina Sanfillipo.

Make/Believe is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 27; Sunday, May 28; Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, at 1:30 p.m. at NorthCenter Town Square (4100 N. Damen Ave., Chicago).

All five plays will be produced on each day of the festival at the NorthCenter Town Square - an outdoor space in the heart of the NorthCenter neighborhood. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs and picnics. The show is free, but donations are always appreciated. However there is some limited reserve seating is available via Eventbrite.

Make/Believe is produced by Caryn Brieschke and is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and by support from the NorthCenter Chamber of Commerce. More information will be available on our website at www.ghostlightensemble.com/make-believe-2023.

Make/Believe is part of Ghostlight's Nightlight young audience series, which features original, adapted and forgotten plays geared toward children and the adults who love them. Ghostlight believes theatre can be a beacon for children, letting them know they aren't alone in the world, giving them a sense of security and revealing the truth that in stories they can be anything they want to be. You're never too young - or too old - for a nightlight.

Ghostlight Ensemble is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre whose mission it is to ask questions that challenge the status quo through timeless stories, immersive environments and unconventional staging. As an ensemble-based theatre, Ghostlight is made up of individual artists who are dedicated to collaborative creation and committed to working together consistently over years to develop a distinctive body of work. We welcome you to learn more about us at GhostlightEnsemble.com.