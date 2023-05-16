Ghostlight Ensemble to Present Theatre Festival For Young Audiences This Summer

Make/Believe is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 27; Sunday, May 28; Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, at 1:30 p.m.
An ant who wishes to explore the world beyond her family's territory, a grandmother and granddaughter superhero duo and a helpful house spirit are among the cast of characters found in the fourth installment of Ghostlight Ensemble's Make/Believe short play festival for young audiences this year.
Ghostlight is excited to feature five new plays for young audience members to enjoy this summer with their family and friends, said festival producer Caryn Brieschke. For the first time more than half the plays are by local playwrights.
"These stories are fun for children to watch, but are also crucial to helping them understand the increasingly complex feelings they develop as they grow older and providing them with tools to deal with complicated situations they may find themselves in," Brieschke added.
Filled with the power of believing in yourself, new adventures and family bonds, the five stories that make up this year's festival are filled with characters who face the types of struggles modern children will recognize from their own lives.
This year's plays include:
Make/Believe is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 27; Sunday, May 28; Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, at 1:30 p.m. at NorthCenter Town Square (4100 N. Damen Ave., Chicago).
All five plays will be produced on each day of the festival at the NorthCenter Town Square - an outdoor space in the heart of the NorthCenter neighborhood. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs and picnics. The show is free, but donations are always appreciated. However there is some limited reserve seating is available via Eventbrite.
Make/Believe is produced by Caryn Brieschke and is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and by support from the NorthCenter Chamber of Commerce. More information will be available on our website at www.ghostlightensemble.com/make-believe-2023.
Make/Believe is part of Ghostlight's Nightlight young audience series, which features original, adapted and forgotten plays geared toward children and the adults who love them. Ghostlight believes theatre can be a beacon for children, letting them know they aren't alone in the world, giving them a sense of security and revealing the truth that in stories they can be anything they want to be. You're never too young - or too old - for a nightlight.
Ghostlight Ensemble is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre whose mission it is to ask questions that challenge the status quo through timeless stories, immersive environments and unconventional staging. As an ensemble-based theatre, Ghostlight is made up of individual artists who are dedicated to collaborative creation and committed to working together consistently over years to develop a distinctive body of work. We welcome you to learn more about us at GhostlightEnsemble.com.
