Get Tickets To All The Comedy Shows Coming To Chicago in March 2025

Discover the funniest comedy events hitting Chicago in March 2025, from stand-up sensations to improv legends and more.
Comedy fans, get ready to laugh out loud! Chicago is gearing up for an exciting lineup of comedy events in 2025, featuring some of the biggest names in stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy. Whether you're a fan of sharp one-liners, hilarious storytelling, or outrageous characters, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
From intimate club performances to grand theater showcases, this year's comedy calendar promises unforgettable moments of humor and joy. Discover all the must-see comedy events coming to Chicago in 2025 and find out how you can score the best deal on tickets!
Aziz Ansari: Hypothetical Tour
March 6, 2025 7 PM at The Chicago Theatre
Aziz Ansari co-created, wrote, directed, and stared in the Netflix original series MASTER OF NONE, for which he has won two Emmy's for Outstanding Comedy Writing as well as Emmy and DGA Award nominations for his directing. In October of 2025, he will release the file GOOD FORTUNE, which he wrote, directed, and costars with Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen. He is also known for co-starring in NBC's PARKS AND RECREATION and for being one of the few headlining comedians ever to sell out Madison Square Garden. In 2019, he released his 5th standup for Netflix entitled RIGHT NOW directed by Spike Jonze to critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination. His latest special NIGHTCLUB COMEDIAN is now streaming on Netflix.
Darcy & Jer: Average At Best Tour
March 13, 2025 8 PM at Riviera Theatre
Fresh off their highly successful No Refunds World Tour, comedic married duo DARCY & JER are back with “Average at Best”—a brand-new show packed with the same old disappointments.
Becky Robinson: Members Only Tour
March 15, 2025 8 PM at The Chicago Theatre
This L.A.-based comedian, writer, and voiceover star best known for her exaggerated characters like the “Entitled Housewife” and “Suzie Chapstick” has quickly gone from a viral sensation to selling out theaters. She was recently named the JFL Montreal New Face of Comedy and has been touring internationally. A regular on MTV’s “Wild N’ Out” and the voice behind Parker J. Cloud in Nickelodeon’s “Middlemost Post,” her comedic talents have landed her roles with DreamWorks, Netflix, and beyond. Her writing credits include Comedy Centrals “Not Safe” and Snoop Dog’s “Jokers Wild.”
Martin Lawrence with special guest Jess HilariousMarch 15, 2025 8 PM at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Gabriel Iglesias: Don't Worry Be Fluffy
March 15, 2025 8 PM at United Center
Gabriel "Fluffy” Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand- up comedians. He recently became the second highest grossing touring comedian and is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.9 billion views and over 32.5 million fans across social media. Iglesias has been included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels and was also honored with the cover of Variety’s comedy issue.
Ha/Ha To Hell featuring Tina Youkhana / James Fisher Jr. / Kevin KellMarch 15, 2025 10 PM at Reggies Bananna's Shack
Adam Ray is Dr. Phil Live
March 16, 2025 7 PM at The Chicago Theatre
Comedian and actor Adam Ray brings his hilarious Dr. Phil Live show to the Grand Theatre at Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort. Known for his spot-on impressions and razor-sharp comedic timing, Adam Ray delivers a side-splitting parody of America’s favorite TV therapist. This isn’t your typical therapy session — Adam’s Dr. Phil is unfiltered, outrageous, and packed with laughs. From questionable advice to hilarious guest interactions, this live show combines stand-up, improv, and audience participation for an unforgettable evening of comedy.
Troy Hawke: The Greeters Guild
March 30, 2025 7 PM at Thalia Hall
Troy Hawke's "The Greeters Guild" is a live performance where he, as the self-proclaimed leader of non-consensual customer service, engages in humorous interactions with the audience, often complimenting and interacting with them in unexpected ways.
