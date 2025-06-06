GIRLS & BOYS To Have Midwest Premiere at Griffin Theatre Company

Running July 11 – August 16, 2025, at Bramble Arts Loft.
Griffin Theatre Company has announced the Midwest premiere of Girls & Boys, a one-woman play by acclaimed British playwright Dennis Kelly, directed by Robin Witt, running July 11 – August 16, 2025, at Bramble Arts Loft (5545 N Clark St, Chicago).
Cynthia Marker takes on the tour-de-force role of “Woman” in this powerful 90-minute solo performance. Girls & Boys begins as a witty recollection of a whirlwind romance but slowly unravels into a darker meditation on love, ambition, and the unseen cracks in seemingly perfect lives.
Previews will be held July 11, 12, 13, 17, and 18,, opening on Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. Regular performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $43 and go on sale Friday, June 6 at GriffinTheatre.com.
Robin Witt—who helmed Griffin’s Men Should Weep and London Wall, both Jeff Award-winning productions—returns to direct. Witt is known for her deft touch with emotionally nuanced work and previously directed Kelly’s Love and Money at Steep Theatre.
Originally produced at London’s Royal Court Theatre and later transferred to the West End, Girls & Boys is a searing, suspenseful monologue that challenges assumptions about relationships, power, and the stories we tell ourselves. It’s a raw and timely portrait of one woman’s resilience in the face of unthinkable loss.
Dennis Kelly is best known to U.S. audiences for co-writing Matilda the Musical and for his widely studied play DNA. His sharp, unflinching style has earned him a reputation for probing the emotional and societal undercurrents of modern life.
Founded in 1988, Griffin Theatre Company is a leader in bold, transformative theatre for youth and adults. With over 140 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations and a commitment to new work and literary adaptations, the company continues to shape the Chicago theatre landscape with vision and heart.
For more information or press inquiries, visit GriffinTheatre.com.
