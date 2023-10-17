Dates Set For Chicago Theatre Week

Chicago Theatre Week (#CTW24), an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets, will take place February 8-18, 2024. For the second consecutive year, HotTix.org will host Chicago Theatre Week Continued from February 19-25, 2024, which will extend Theatre Week discounts to participating productions for an additional week.

The value-priced CTW tickets will be $30, $15, or less. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00am CST on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

Last year’s Chicago Theatre Week saw record ticket sales with more than 20,000 tickets sold to 78 participating productions for more than 500 performances. The program continues to bring in new audiences to area theatres with approximately 60% of patrons visiting their chosen theatre for the first time. Chicago Theatre Week also raises the visibility of the theater industry, as evidenced by the 473,000 cumulative pageviews on ChicagoTheatreWeek.com from the ticket onsale through the end of Theatre Week.

A small sample of the many productions expected to participate are:

Girl From North Country – Broadway In Chicago

Highway Patrol – Goodman Theatre

The Matchbox Magic Flute – Goodman Theatre

Studies in Blue – Joffrey Ballet

Cinderella – Lyric Opera of Chicago

Champion – Lyric Opera of Chicago

In The Heights – Marriott Theatre

Selling Kabul – Northlight Theatre

A Home What Howls – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Notes from the Field – TimeLine Theatre Company

League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Jones comments, “Chicago has over 200 theatres. We are known for our storefront theatre spaces throughout our neighborhoods and world renown stages that brings storytelling to all of our communities, with people from all walks of life coming together to share a unique experience. We are known for developing new work and impactful productions that start here and are carried worldwide. Chicago Theatre Week allows everyone to see these stories being created, transformed, molded and performed right before your eyes.”

"We are thrilled to announce the return of Theatre Week this winter in partnership with the League of Chicago Theatres," said Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. "Theatre Week is a celebration of our city's rich cultural assets and an opportunity to celebrate our diverse theatre companies. Join us for a week of unforgettable live performances and immerse yourself in Chicago's vibrant arts scene."

Chicago Theatre Week is presented by the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose Chicago. Subscribe to the Theatre Week email newsletter for updates and announcements.

The official hashtag for Chicago Theatre Week 2024 is #CTW24.