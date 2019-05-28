Court Theatre Extends THE ADVENTURES OF AUGIE MARCH Through June 23

Court Theatre, under the leadership of Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre, announces the extension of its critically acclaimed hit The Adventures of Augie March, a play by David Auburn, based on the novel by Saul Bellow, and directed by Charles Newell, due to overwhelming demand. The Adventures of Augie March will run an additional two weeks, with performances through June 23, 2019 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave.

I'm thrilled to share that Court will be extending our world premiere production of David Auburn's The Adventures of Augie March, comments Charlie Newell. Everyone involved has dedicated so much time and energy to bringing this towering epic to life, and it is both overwhelming and humbling to see the critical response this play has garnered from local and national publications.

Young Augie March is a product of the Great Depression: plucky, resourceful, searching for love, and striving to grow up and away from home. Through odd jobs and encounters with unique characters, Augie explores what it takes to succeed in the world as a true individual.

A novel, written by Nobel Prize-winner Saul Bellow, is adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Auburn. Bellow was a University of Chicago faculty member for three decades, and his experiences in the city of Chicago and at the University are at the heart of his writing. The Adventures of Augie March is an epic coming-of-age story that bridges continents and stages of life, exuding the endearing confidence of a boy taking in a complex world.

The cast of The Adventures of Augie March features Patrick Mulvey as Augie March with ensemble members Sebastian Arboleda, Aurora Real de Asua, Chaon Cross, Kai Ealy, Marilyn Dodds Frank, Neil Friedman, John Judd, Abby Pierce, Brittney Love Smith, Luigi Sottile, Stef Tovar, and Travis Turner.

The creative team includes John Culbert (scenic and lighting design), Sally Dolembo (costume design), Andre Pluess (sound design), Drew Dir and Manual Cinema (puppet design), Erin Kilmurray (movement consultant), Eva Breneman (dialect design), Nora Titone (resident dramaturg), Erin Albrecht (production stage manager), and Kate Ocker (assistant stage manager).

Tickets, from $38, are available at the Court Theatre box office (5535 S. Ellis Avenue, Chicago), by calling (773) 753-4472, or online at www.CourtTheatre.org.





