Comedian Drew Michael is Bringing His Stand-Up Tour to The Den Theatre for One Night Only

Comedian Drew Michael brings his stand-up tour to The Den Theatre for one night only, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7 pm on The Den's Heath Main Stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. Ages 21+.

Drew Michael broke out last year with his self-titled, one-hour special on HBO (Drew Michael), released to widespread critical acclaim. Its radical approach in both format and content led The New York Times to exalt it as "thrillingly subversive," while GQ raved that Drew "represents the past and future of stand-up comedy." The special earned a prestigious Writers Guild Award nomination, the only stand-up special to do so last year.

Drew has also released a half-hour special on Comedy Central (The Half Hour), as well as two full-length live albums (Funny to Death, Lovely), both of which debuted at #1 on the iTunes charts. He wrote for Saturday Night Live and guest-starred in an episode of The Carmichael Show. Drew has also done a lot of other things, most of which are not relevant here.

$20 general admission $25 VIP mezzanine table seating with cocktail service; $30 VIP up front table seating with cocktail service.

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 with a single theatre space. Seven years later, The Den boasts five intimate and unique theaters on two floors ranging from 50 - 200 seats, as well as two additional spaces primarily used for classes and rehearsals. The Den is also equipped with two bars enveloped by a never-ending field of lounge space for audiences and like-minded culture hounds to drink, talk, read, watch, think, listen and live. The Den is home to five resident theatre companies including First Floor Theater, Haven Theatre Company, The New Colony, Broken Nose Theatre and Firebrand Theatre. Hundreds of other companies from Chicago and beyond have also called The Den home, utilizing its theaters, studio space and easily convertible cabaret space to accommodate a stream of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, classical and jazz performances, dance, improv and stand-up, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.





