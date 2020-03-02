Comedian Akaash Singh Plays The Den Theatre, March 27

Comedian Akaash Singh brings his stand-up tour to The Den Theatre for one night only, Friday, March 27, 2020 at 8 pm on The Den's Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Kase Raso opens. Tickets are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. Recommended ages 21+.

An Indian born and raised in Texas, Akaash Singh is a nationally touring stand-up comedian who is quickly working his way up to become a household name. His comedy is driven by cultural differences, an intense upbringing and a desire to challenge the audience. He was on multiple shows on MTV including Guy Code, Wild 'N Out, and his own show on MTV Desi Writer's Block. He can currently be seen on Netflix's Brown Nation.

Akaash tours as a solo headliner and as a part of "Brownish Comedy," alongside Alingon Mitra, KC Arora and Tushar Singh. These four up-and-coming Indian comics pool together their individual voices to create the definitive comedy show for anyone curious about their first-generation experience. Through the unique lens of growing up brown in America, the comics touch on a broad range of subjects that people from all different backgrounds will enjoy. Expect to laugh at comedy that is personal, political, observational, cultural and above all else hilarious!

You can also join the more than 150k listeners tuning into each episode of the FLAGRANT 2 Podcast, co-hosted by Akaash Singh and Andrew Schulz. For additional information, visit www.akaashsingh.com.





