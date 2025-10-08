Collaboraction Theatre to Host 'House Of Belonging' Housewarming Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago's Collaboraction Theatre Company will open its doors for the first time to the general public with a Housewarming Party for its new “House of Belonging” on Friday, October 17.

The free event kicks off with a reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a community celebration featuring live music, spoken word, dancing, and live band group karaoke until 10 p.m. Performers (at press time) include Chicago musician Nicholas Tremulis, Collaboraction's The Light youth artist/activist Madina Bakhodirjonova, and more. ﻿

﻿

﻿This event is free but reservations are encouraged. Reserve online at https://forms.gle/5oUfoTTw3bXvf5DaA.

“We're thrilled to welcome Chicago artists, activists and community members for a sneak peek at Collaboraction's new House of Belonging,” said CEO and Executive Director Darlene Jackson. “Our goal is to be a safe, welcoming and thriving arts hub in Humboldt Park, one that amplifies diverse voices and broadcasts stories of positive social change to the world. Please join us to be the first to see our new space, and hear about our exciting programming plans in store.”

Anthony Moseley, Chief Programming Officer and Artistic Director, confirmed the company is planning an official Grand Opening in early 2026.

﻿“But with construction now largely behind us, it's time to warm it up! Also, with so much chaos in the country, including right here in Chicago, there's no better time than now to share a new theater and community safe space dedicated to inspiring new knowledge, empathy, dialogue and action.”

After departing its previous space of 10 years in Wicker Park's Flat Iron Building at the start of the pandemic, Collaboraction leaders spent the intervening years scouting more than two dozen spaces on Chicago's south and west sides before breaking ground in Humboldt Park last March.

Today, in what used to be a pet store, Collaboraction now boasts a sleek, 4,000-square foot space with a new 99-seat flexible studio theater plus a 50-seat cabaret with a cafe/bar.

﻿Collaboraction is finalizing plans to activate both spaces to present live theater, spoken word, music, dance, films, workshops and special events, produced by Collaboraction and with guest artists and companies. The space also will be home to The Light, Collaboraction's youth artist-activist program, as well as a new destination for community gatherings, open mics, workshops, visiting productions, film screenings and more.

Collaboraction's larger, 99-seat performance space is a clean, hi-tech flexible studio with the latest, state-of-the-art light, sound and video equipment, including an HD multicam system ready to stream live and recorded content worldwide. The theater will also serve as a digital studio for video projects and a learning space for youth interested in careers in production and tech.

Collaboraction's tech booth was intentionally designed to be ADA compliant, unlike most booths in Chicago theaters. Backstage, artists and staff have access to two brand new dressing rooms, bathrooms, storage, green room/office space and an exterior dock.

Back in February, more than 70 supporters gathered for Collaboraction's groundbreaking celebration, when Chicago 26th Ward Alderperson Jessie Fuentes made public their support. “Poetry, theater and hip-hop saved my life when I was young and looking for community growing up in Humboldt Park,” said Fuentes. “It was art that made me a politician. So Collaboraction's groundbreaking in the Kimball Arts Center means more to young people and families than many of you may know or believe.“

To manifest its new home, Collaboraction has launched a $3 million House of Belonging capital campaign. The campaign started with a $200,000 grant from the City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Other lead supporters include ETC's Light the Way Program, Kerry James Marshall and Cheryl Lynn Bruce, Cordogan, Clark & Associates, AV Chicago, The Joseph and Bessie Feinberg Foundation, and The LaChapelle Family Foundation, among others. To donate, visit collaboraction.org/our-new-house-of-belonging.

Collaboraction's design and construction team was led by Cordogan, Clark & Associates, Evan Williams and John Clark, project architects; with general contractor Troy Riley, Oakwood Construction, and Collaboraction company member John Ross Wilson. Lee Dickson, Baum Realty Group, was Collaboraction's realtor.

AV Chicago, ETC, and Kerry James Marshall and Cheryl Lynn Bruce came together to support high production values at Collaboraction's new home. AV Chicago, a top Chicago provider of production solutions for live and virtual events, provided high-end gear, technical expertise and installation services. ETC, a leading supplier of lighting solutions and control equipment for theater, film and TV studios, architectural spaces and entertainment industries, provided state-of-the-art lighting and equipment through its Light the Way Program.