Chicago Dancemakers Forum announces the 2020 Lab Artists: Bril Barrett, Irene Hsiao, Erin Kilmurray, Christopher Knowlton, Sterling Lofton aka "Steelo" and Christopher "Mad Dog" Thomas. These six dancemakers each receive a cash grant of $20,000 combined with mentorship and collegial exchange throughout a year of artistic exploration, as they research, develop, and present new dance works. Serving as the 2020 Program Mentors are BAMUTHI - Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Yolanda Cesta Cursach Montilla, Joanna Furnans and Anna Martine Whitehead.

Chicago Dancemakers Forum fuels the field of dance by stimulating and nourishing the artistic and professional development of Chicago's individual dancemakers. Since its inception in 2003, Chicago Dancemakers Forum has granted over $1 million to artists and is the single largest, local source of support for the city's dancemakers which has an open call for applications.

Executive Director Ginger Farley shares, "Especially in this time of great difficulty, we feel so fortunate to offer significant support to these distinguished dancemaking artists. We look forward to exercising flexibility and sensitivity with them and with all who are in our shared communities as we walk through this year together with care, creativity and hope."

Chicago Dancemakers' Lab Artists program is unique in its emphasis on an extended period of creative research. The Lab Artists are selected for the quality of their work, the distinctness of their vision, and their potential for artistic growth. Each of them has identified a unique path of artistic inquiry for the year ahead which will lead to the creation of a new dance. By engaging leaders in the field in dialogue with the artists, the Lab Artists program fosters excellence, innovation, and connectivity in the field of dance. Past Chicago Dancemakers Forum Lab awardees vary in age, gender, race, and dance discipline. They work in tap, bharatanatyam, butoh, burlesque, Chicago Footwork, dance for the camera, voguing, classical Japanese, West African, contemporary, and more.





