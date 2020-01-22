Casting Announcement For Theatre Nebula's SOMETHING ROTTEN

Theatre Nebula announces the cast and creative team for SOMETHING ROTTEN by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick, and John O'Farrell performing March 14th through April 11th at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center in Palatine.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

Director Kevin Wiczer says, "I fell in love with this show ever since receiving the soundtrack! I knew that I would want to get my hands on this show if I had the opportunity, and here we are! My team and I have assembled an amazing group of incredibly talented artists, and we're eager to get into the rehearsal room. One of the most exciting pieces of this puzzle, is that we have decided to gender-bend two of the male roles in the show: Nostradamus and, now, Lady Clapham. These possibilities are mentioned in the script, and it's something we had been discussing from the beginning. We're very excited!"

The show features David Pfenninger as Nick Bottom, Joe Lewis as Nigel Bottom, Cale Singleton as William Shakespeare, Rachel Carreras as Bea Bottom, Mary Margaret McCormack as Portia, Steven Meerdink as Brother Jeremiah, Denise Tamburrino as Nostradamus, Korey White as the Minstrel, Anne Arza as Lady Clapham, and Peter Moeller as Shylock.

Completing the company are the ensemble who play multiple roles. The ensemble includes Ariana Cappuccitti, Bryan Fowler, Dane Hammond, Katie Longo, Nicki Padron-Glass, Noreen Patel, Kara Schoenhofer, Kirsten Smigiel, and Parker Stancato. Korey White, Anne Arza, and Peter Moeller will also be featured in the ensemble.

Joining Director Kevin Wiczer on the creative team are Choreographer Kristine Burdi, Music Director Bryan McCaffrey, Executive Producer and Scenic Designer J. Spencer Greene, Costume Designer Vicki Jablonski, Lighting Designer Steve Nickerson, and Sound Designer Matthew Kania.

https://www.cuttinghall.org/boxoffice/theatrenebula/





