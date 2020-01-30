Casting Announced For Strawdog Theatre Company's WELCOME TO KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE

Strawdog Theatre Company is pleased announce casting for its world premiere of Brian James Polak's topical drama Welcome to Keene, New Hampshire, directed by Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann.

The cast includes Kylie Anderson, Elise Marie Davis, North Rory Homeward, Marssie Mencotti, James Munson, Bianca Phipps, Michael Reyes*, Jackie Seijo, Cary Shoda, Anne Sheridan Smith, Jamie Vann* and David Weiner.

Continuing Strawdog's 32nd season, "Truth," Welcome to Keene, New Hampshire will play April 17 - May 30, 2020 at Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Single tickets are currently available at www.strawdog.org. The press opening is Monday, April 27 at 7:30 pm.

Keene, New Hampshire shares a view of Mount Monadnock with Thornton Wilder's fictional Our Town. Modern day Keene shares many of America's challenges - guns, opioids, divergent political views. Chicago playwright Brian James Polak's play explores the way we are today: in our growing up and in our marrying and in our living and in our dying.

Comments Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann, "I am thrilled to be making my Strawdog directing debut working with so many incredible artists. Brian's play tells a beautiful multi-generational story of a community. Like Our Town, Welcome to Keene, New Hampshire explores what it means to be human in all its complexities. In contemporary America, we need this more than ever. I cannot wait for Chicago audiences to experience this play."

The production team to date includes Heath Hays* (scenic design), Sally Dolembo (costume design), Claire Chrzan* (lighting design), Daniel Etti-Williams (sound design), Sam Hubbard* (fight director), Julia Atkin (assistant director) and Shannon Rourke (stage manager).

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You