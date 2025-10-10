Cast and Creative Team Set for RAPORNZEL at PrideArts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The bawdy, silly, and immensely entertaining adult pantos by Britain's Tom Whalley have become a popular holiday season tradition at PrideArts, and the company will continue this tradition with its fourth Whalley panto – RAPORNZEL.

Like its PrideArts predecessors JACK OFF THE BEANSTALK, SLEEPING WITH BEAUTY, and THROBBIN WOOD, RAPORNZEL will fracture a famous fairy tale with unimaginable R-rated puns, pop songs, and audience participation, all adding up to an outrageously good time. RAPORNZEL will be directed by Claire Hart Proepper of Laughing Stock Theatre, the Evanston based theatre company specializing in Commedia dell'arte. The Italian tradition of Commedia dell'arte, which flourished in the 16th Century, was an influence on the genre of British pantos in its use of improvision, exaggerated characters, slapstick comedy, and audience participation. Proepper's experience in performing and directing Commedia dell'arte makes her uniquely qualified to bring the anarchic humor of Whalley's panto to life. RAPORNZEL will open to the press on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm, following previews on Friday, November 21 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 23 at 3:00 pm. and will play through December 14.



Bryan Fowler (of SLEEPING WITH BEAUTY) will appear as the dashing Prince Ride-Her, who with the help of the Hairy Fairy Dandruff, played by Jeremy Cox (of SLEEPING WITH BEAUTY), comes to rescue Rapornzel from the tower in which she's been imprisoned. Dave Kelch, a veteran of many productions with Piccolo Theatre, will play Rapornzel's father, King Merkin. Rapornzel will be Hannah Efsits, apparently willing to walk on a wilder side in RAPORNZEL than she did as a cast member of last year's THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE by Griffin Theater. Peter Moeller (Nebula's PARADE) will be the local hairdresser, Dame Fanny Follicle, who along with Prince Ride-Her, Hairy Fairy Dandruff, and her dim son Pascal, attempts to rescue the fair maiden. Charlotte Harris (THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER, with St. Sebastian Players) will play Pascal. Gina Cioffi will be the evil Mother F**ker, who kidnaps Rapornzel.



The production team, in addition to Proepper as Director, includes Alex Rembold (Music Director), Jean Wildest (Choreographer), Shawn Quinlan (Costume Designer), Lea Davis (Lighting Designer), Katelyn Montgomery (Props Designer), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (Scenic Designer), Val Gardner (Sound Designer/Engineer), Philip Soulides (Fight Choreographer), Lawrence Jacquan (Stage Manager), Conri Connell (Assistant Stage Manager), Jackson Mikkelsen (Lead Electrician), and Aubrey Pierce (Technical Director).



RAPORNZEL will be performed at the Hoover-Leppen Theatre in Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted, Chicago. Tickets are $35 for regular performances, $25 for previews. Seniors and students receive a $5 discount off all performance price.