Cast and Creative Team Set for GASLIGHT (ANGEL STREEET) at Oil Lamp Theater

Oil Lamp Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for its next production, Gaslight (Angel Street), October 2 - November 2, by Patrick Hamilton and directed by Susan Gorman.

The audience is invited to step into the suspenseful world of Gaslight (Angel Street), where secrets lurk in the shadows and reality blurs with deception. When Bella begins to suspect that the flickering lights and missing objects in her home aren’t just in her imagination, her world unravels into a chilling game of manipulation and control. This thriller that premiered in 1938 is where the term “gaslighting” originated.

The cast of Gaslight (Angel Street) includes Megan Kueter (she/her, Mrs. Manningham); Sam Fain (he/they, Mr. Manningham); Dina Monk (she/her, Elizabeth); Charlotte Jaffe (she/her, Nancy); James Sparling (he/him, Rough) with understudies Emma Norville (U/S Mrs. Manningham); Brian James (he/him, U/S Mr. Manningham); Shantelle Rose Robbel (she/her, U/S Elizabeth); Isabel Koleno (she/her, U/S Nancy) and John Sharkey (he/him, U/S Rough)

The production team includes Susan Gorman (she/her, director); Connor Windle (she/her, production stage manager); Sydney Rene Cox (she/her, intimacy director); Rachel Hemm (she/her, lighting designer); Spencer Donovan (he/him, scenic designer); Taylor Pfenning (she/her, Costume Designer); Ellen Markus (she/her, props designer); Richard P Reid (he/him, sound designer) and Andy Cahoon (he/him, technical director).