Cast Set for The Second City e.t.c.'s 49th Revue, Celebrating 65 Years

The Second City has revealed the cast and crew of The Second City e.t.c.’s 49th Revue. Second City Mainstage and e.t.c. alum Anthony LeBlanc will direct this production with a cast that includes returning e.t.c. company members Meghan Babbe, Jenelle Cheyne, Javid Iqbal, and Tim Metzler. Spencer Hodges and Max Thomas join the ensemble. John Love returns as musical director, and Abby Beggs will continue as stage manager and lighting designer. Julia Morales serves as associate director.



The Second City’s legendary revues have launched the careers of comedy icons like Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Stephen Colbert, Tim Robinson, Steven Yeun, and countless others. Now, you can be part of the tradition that has been the heart of The Second City’s creative process for six and a half decades. Our hilarious ensemble takes the stage every night to create a one-of-a-kind show packed with laughter. Improvising and developing brand-new material in real-time, inspired by live audience interactions. No two performances are ever the same. Don’t miss the fun of this wild moment in our 49th e.t.c. Revue, where the future of comedy is being written live!



The producing team includes Ed Wells (CEO), Parisa Jalili (COO/CRO), Elizabeth Howard (Executive Producer), Jen Ellison (VP, Head of Creative), Jeremy Smith (Assistant General Manager & Managing Producer) and Thomas J. Troup II (Producer, Resident Stages).



The Second City e.t.c.’s 49th Revue plays on Thursdays at 8pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and 10pm, and Sundays at 7pm in the e.t.c. Theater.