Cast Set for THE PAJAMA GAME at Naperville's Summer Place Theatre

Naperville's Summer Place Theater has announced the cast of "The Pajama Game", featuring book by George Abbott and Richard Bissell, and music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross.

Based on the novel "71/2 cents" by Richard Bissell

The Pajama Game was awarded the 1955 Tony for Best Musical and, over half of a century later, claimed the award for Best Revival of a Musical, proving that the story is truly timeless. With an energetic score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross (Damn Yankees), The Pajama Game is brimming with songs and dances that have become musical theatre standards, including "Steam Heat" and "Hernando's Hideaway."

Conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent, Sid Sorokin, and Babe Williams, leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a 7 ½ cent pay increase, setting off not only a conflict between management and labor, but a battle of the sexes as well.

The cast includes Jason Peck (Sid Sorokin), Christina Peck (Babe Williams), Bob Bullen (Hines), Taylor Weisz (Gladys), Paige Coe (Mabel), Jeff Harding (Prez), Steve Zeidler (Mr. Hasler), Julie Abud (Mae), Kathy Musselman (Poopsie), Gregory J Kontos (Pop)

The Ensemble consists of Don McCormick, Ethan Chan, Rick Love, Angela Clark, Katherine Hart, Madison Hubbard, Nicole Gruenberg, Elena Lazovov, Laura Miller, Erin Manuel, Jasmine Quijano, Evalynn Colin, Maddie Gurenberg

The Creative Team consists of Barry R. Norton (Director), Ted Waltmire (Vocal Director), Kitty Karn (Music Director), Marianna Kontos (Choreographer), Amy Wolski (Rehearsal Accompanist), Sam Dempsey (Technical Director), Barry R. Norton (Scenic Designer), Deb Holman (Lighting Designer), Bill Ryden (Sound Designer), Tamara Djukic (Costume Designer), Patty Meier (Props Designer), Gianna Salerno (Stage Manager), Chris Knight (Assistant Stage Manager)

Summer Place Theatre Board currently consists of Matt Whalen (President), Christina Peck (Vice President), Taylor Weisz (Secretary), Sam Dempsey, Erin Doty, Jason Peck, Ted Waltmire, Sabrina Zeidler, Steve Zeidler

Tickets for "The Pajama Game" are now on sale! For more information, visit summerplacetheatre.org

Performances run June 16-25 at Naperville Central High School

Show times: Friday and Saturday: 7:30 pm, Sunday: 3 pm