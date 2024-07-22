Cast Set for EAST TEXAS HOT LINKS at Court Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Court Theatre will present East Texas Hot Links. Court kicks off the 2024/25 season with Eugene Lee’s suspenseful and remarkable work of lyricism, directed by Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson. This production will run September 6 – September 29, 2024 at Court Theatre.



The cast of East Texas Hot Links includes Willie B. (Adolph); David Dowd (Delmus Green); Juwan Lockett (XL Dancer); Kelvin Roston Jr. (Roy Moore); A.C. Smith (Boochie Reed); Geno Walker (Buckshot); Anji White (Charlesetta Simpkins); and Alfred H. Wilson (Colombus Frye).



The creative team includes Jack Magaw (scenic design); Christine Pascual (costume design); Jason Lynch (lighting design); Andre Pleuss (sound design); Kamesha Khan (production dramaturg); Becca McCracken (casting director); Jaclynn Joslin (production stage manager); and Kate Ocker (assistant stage manager).



Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, East Texas Hot Links is a gripping character study, a lyrical masterpiece, and portrait of community. It is 1955 in the piney woods of East Texas and racial tensions are high, yet the Top O’ the Hill Café remains a haven. There, regulars share stories, joke, unwind, and trade friendly barbs. The café is a refuge that keeps the outside world at bay, until a mysterious omen forces the outside in.



Court’s 2024/25 season opener is a tribute to Resident Artist and Director Ron OJ Parson’s (Two Trains Running) first production in Chicago, his deep collaboration with playwright Eugene Lee, and the founding of Onyx Theatre Ensemble, the storied theatre company that first produced East Texas Hot Links in Chicago thirty years ago. By returning to Top O’ the Hill Café decades later, Parson asserts East Texas’s place in the modern theatrical canon and honors the legacy of Onyx.

Subscription packages including this production are on sale now and single tickets will be available on Thursday, August 1. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased by calling the Box Office at (773) 753-4472 or online at CourtTheatre.org.



