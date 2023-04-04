Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cast Announcement For Stage Left Theatre's IN THE BACK / ON THE FLOOR

Performances run April 28 – May 28, 2023.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Stage Left Theatre has announced the cast for the upcoming production of IN THE BACK / ON THE FLOOR - a world premiere by playwright Ken Green and directed by Rachel Van. The new play examines the issues that minimum wage workers face through the lives of employees at a big-box retail store. Performances take place at Chicago Dramatists, 1105 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642. Press opening is Friday, April 28, 2023. The show runs through May 28th.

JORGE AGUILAR (Carlos) is a Mexican-American Actor from Chicago, IL. He began his training at The Second City Training Center (Chicago) completing their Acting Lab program as well as performing and writing in several Sketch Comedy shows at The Second City. Jorge is also an Alumni of The Stella Adler Art of Acting Studio (Los Angeles) where he studied Adler technique and completed their Summer Conservatory program.

JUAN CONDE BELMARES (Jose) is a Mexican/American Actor, he recently worked with Bring Your Own Theater Productions as part of their 24hr show. Juan started his acting career in Orlando Florida, his credits there include: JUNIE B JONES (Breakthrough Theater) and KING LEAR (Black Box Theater).

ASHLEY-MARIE CHAVEZ (Julie) is a graduate from Northern Illinois University's BFA Acting program, some of her favorite credits include Witch 1 in MACBETH with Hoosier Shakespeare Festival, Maria in TWELFTH NIGHT, and Freida in THE CASTLE.

CALEB Lee Jenkins (Foley) is an Ensemble Member with Stage Left since 2021 and is making his debut with the company. Previous credits include: THE UGLY ONE (Trap Door Theatre) MIDSUMMER MAYHEM (Shakespeare's Motley Crew) THE BOOK OF WILL AND THE CRUCIBLE (Edge of the Wood Theatre) MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM and HENRY V (Courtyard Shakespeare).

LOREDON KRUG (Allen) is actor, writer, and director in Chicago with numerous credits in film, tv, and commercial production. Theatre credits in Chicago include CRAZY EIGHTS with Skokie Theatre, A WORLD OF WHALES AND SISTERS with Dandelion Theatre, and WHAT IS LOVE with Gorilla Tango Theatre.

JELANI JULYUS (Larry) recently completed training in The ACADEMY at Black Box Acting Studio, where he loved playing Peter in THE LUCKIEST, and just finished a run of THE BOOK OF WILL with the St. Sebastian Players as Crane.

PETER LEONDEDIS (Wally) was most recently seen as Scrooge in WCH's A CHRISTMAS CAROL as well as Nigel, the Butler in SOMETHING'S AFOOT at the Skokie Theatre. Other favorite roles include Man in Chair in DROWSY CHAPERONE, and Howie in RABBIT HOLE.

KAIRIS RIVERA (Wanda) is an Indigenous Q'eqchi Guatemalan and Mexican actor born and raised in Chicago. After completing their B.A. in theatre from Connecticut College, they trained at the Atlantic Theatre Conservatory in New York. Their most recent credits include RIDE OR DIE (MPAACT Theatre), and NASTY YATRA (Pipeline Theatre).

Katherine Schwartz (Donna) recently performed in THE DARK with Pale Horse Playhouse, Anka in The Artistic Home's VANYA ON THE PLAINS, MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A RADIO PLAY with The Artistic Home as all the female ensemble voices, Lucrece in THE LIAR with Promethean Theatre (Broadway World nominated Best Ensemble), and Bessie in THE DROWNING GIRLS with Signal Ensemble,

The cast is supported by an extraordinary creative team of directors and designers, including Ken Green - Playwright, Rachel Van - Director, Dakota Allen - Stage Manager, Eric Cope - Production Manager and Lighting Designer, David Heimann - Managing Director, Jonathan Berg-Einhorn - Scenic Designer and Technical Director, Jake Sorgen - Sound Designer. Andrés (Andy) Mota - Costume Designer, Rocky Kolecke - Props Designer, Carlos Lux - Asst. Stage Manager. Kenneth Martin - Covid Compliance Officer. Stage Left Theatre's ensemble and creative team for IN THE BACK / ON THE FLOOR are led by Artistic Director, Bobbi Masters.

IN THE BACK/ON THE FLOOR examines the issues that minimum wage workers face through the lives of several employees at a big-box retail store. Though paid the least, these workers are asked to bear the heaviest burden for the good of profit. They are often seen as easily replaceable parts, but also expected to believe they are members of a "family." When one worker with ambition sees his dreams of advancement within the organization stunted, the situation raises the forbidden word - "union."

"Even as our country is fresh off the heels of proclaiming the heroic nature of essential workers, many struggle with working conditions, long hours, and stilted hope. IN THE BACK/ ON THE FLOOR is for anyone who knows the grind of the workforce is out of sync with the smile on the packaging." says Artistic Director Bobbi Masters. "Stage Left Theatre is very excited to present this relevant new play at this critical time in the rewriting of America post-pandemic."

(IN THE BACK / ON THE FLOOR) runs over five weeks with two previews and nineteen performances (times are all Central Time):

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00pm (Preview Performance) $25

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 8:00pm (Preview Performance) $25

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00pm (Opening Night) $40

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00pm $40

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:00pm $35

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:00pm $30

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00pm $40

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:00pm $40

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:00pm $35

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8:00pm $30

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:00pm $40

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:00pm $40

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:00pm $35

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00pm $30

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00pm $40

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00pm $40

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00pm $35

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00pm $30

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:00pm $40

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00pm $40

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:00pm $35

Tickets range from $35 to $40. Student tickets are reduced by $25 with coupon code "Student" and are available online through the Stage Left website Click Here. For questions or assistance, email tix@stagelefttheatre.com or call 773-883-8830.




Chicago Shakespeare Theater Marks Shakespeares Birthday This Month Photo
Chicago Shakespeare Theater Marks Shakespeare's Birthday This Month
As the world commemorates William Shakespeare's 459th birthday this April, Chicago Shakespeare Theater will celebrate the Bard with multiple events throughout the month. The Theater will honor the legacy of Founding Artistic Director Barbara Gaines with the Spirit of Shakespeare Award, which will be presented at a fundraising event at the Theater's home on Navy Pier on Monday, April 24, 2023.
M.A.D.D. Rhythms Makes Its Auditorium Debut This April, Plus Upcoming Events Announced! Photo
M.A.D.D. Rhythms Makes Its Auditorium Debut This April, Plus Upcoming Events Announced!
M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, continues its 22nd year with the Company's debut at the historic Auditorium Theatre, April 22, the return of National Tap Day Weekend, May 20 and 21, monthly tap jams, community events, classes and more.
AstonRep Theatre Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE This Month Photo
AstonRep Theatre Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE This Month
AstonRep Theatre Company will conclude its 15th and final season with The Language Archive, Julia Cho's insightful play about language and love, directed by Company Member Dana Anderson*, playing April 28 – May 28, 2023 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theatre, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago.
Raue Center is Accepting Submissions For Battle of the Bands Photo
Raue Center is Accepting Submissions For Battle of the Bands
 Calling all bands! Battle of the Bands rocks the Raue! Do you have what it takes? The ultimate battle of the bands is here! This is your chance to show us your music. Are you in a band or ensemble or a solo musician? In a duet, or trio? The Raue wants to hear from you! 

