Cast Announced For Music Theater Works CAMELOT at The North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie

Music Theater Works has announced the cast and creative team for Camelot at the North Theatre in the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, October 20 - November 13.

Camelot is the fourth production of Music Theater Works 2022 Season with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, directed by Brianna Borger, music directed by Linda Madonia with choreography by Ariel Etana Triunfo. The performance schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. with press opening Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. The running time, including the intermission, is currently 2 hours and 40 minutes. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m. Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale from $39 to $106 and tickets for guests 25 years old and younger are half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

Return to magic and majesty of Lerner and Loewe's classic musical Camelot as it recounts the enduring legend of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, Sir Lancelot and the other members of the Knights of the Round Table. Based on T.H. White's novel "The Once and Future King," audiences experience the story of King Arthur's most trusted knight, Sir Lancelot, as Lancelot falls in love with Queen Guenevere and together they give in to their passion. Will this betrayal destroy Camelot and all for which it stands? This intimate new production promises to bring Camelot to new and thrilling life. This four-time Tony Award-winner is filled with passion, pageantry, chivalry and betrayal and its beloved score including songs such as "If Ever I Would Leave You," "Camelot," "C'est Moi," and "How to Handle a Woman."

﻿

The cast of Camelot includes Parker Guidry (Mordred); Hannah Mary Simpson (Dinadan); Sarah Patin (Sagramore/US Mordred); Tommy Thurston (Lionel); Ari Magsino (Tom); Michael Metcalf (King Arthur); Christine Mayland Perkins (Queen Guenevere); Nathe Rowbotham (Sir Lancelot); Autumn Thelander (Dap/dance captain); Sarah Obert (US Queen Guenevere); Jimmy Hogan (US Lionel/US Sir Lancelot); Korey White (US King Arthur); Jazmine Tamayo (US Dap/Tom) and Maria Alexandra (US Dinadan/Sagramore).

The Camelot creative team includes Brianna Borger (director); Linda Madonia (music director); Ariel Etana Triunfo (choreographer); Ann Davis (set designer); Martha Shurford (costume designer); Caitlin Wagner (props designer); Diane Fairchild (lighting designer); Alice Salazar (hair and make-up designer); Nick Sandys (fight choreographer); Elena Patterson (intimacy choreographer/assistant stage manager); Will Hughes (technical director); Sean Michael Mohler (stage manager); Kristen Brinati (wardrobe crew); Jennifer King Russell (company manager); Chris Chase (production manager) and Kyle A. Dougan (producing artistic director).