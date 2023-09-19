CASABLANCA - A Live Radio Play Comes to IP Blackbox Theatre

Performances are on September 22 and 23.
POPULAR
Step into the Golden Age of Radio! Tickets are now available for IP Radio Players' Casablanca.
The cast includes SAG/AFTRA actors David Brian Stuart and Mia Hirschel as Rick and Ilsa. The ensemble is completed with Egon Schein, Ted Rafferty, Randi Hirschel, Adam Mizner, and Daniel Ness.
Directed by: DavidBrian Stuart
See this classic story on 9/22 and 9/23 at the IP Blackbox Theatre.
735 North Milwaukee Avenue Libertyville, IL 60048
Tickets can be purchased here: Click Here
Advance:
At the Door:
BYOB $5.00 - Light Snacks and Beverages will be Available
Videos
|The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)
|Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)
|Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05) PHOTOS
|Saturday's Children
First Flight Theatre Company (9/30-10/01) PHOTOS
|Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
The Marriott Theatre (11/01-12/31)
|Harry Chapin at 80: A Retrospective
Arcada Theatre (10/19-10/19)
|Soldier Songs
Epiphany Center for the Arts (10/05-10/05)
|Peter Pan
James M. Nederlander Theatre (3/26-4/07)
|Opera Up Close presents Opera Titans: The Power and Passion of Verdi, Wagner, and Puccini
The Center for Performing Arts (10/08-10/08)
|Girl From The North Country
CIBC Theatre (2/13-2/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You