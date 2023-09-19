CASABLANCA - A Live Radio Play Comes to IP Blackbox Theatre

Step into the Golden Age of Radio! Tickets are now available for IP Radio Players' Casablanca.

The cast includes SAG/AFTRA actors David Brian Stuart and Mia Hirschel as Rick and Ilsa. The ensemble is completed with Egon Schein, Ted Rafferty, Randi Hirschel, Adam Mizner, and Daniel Ness.

Directed by: DavidBrian Stuart

See this classic story on 9/22 and 9/23 at the IP Blackbox Theatre.

735 North Milwaukee Avenue Libertyville, IL 60048

Tickets can be purchased here: Click Here

Advance:

Adults $20.00

S﻿eniors $17.50

Students $10.00

At the Door:

Adults $22.50

Seniors $20.00

Students $12.50

BYOB $5.00 - Light Snacks and Beverages will be Available