Broken Nose and The New Colony Cancel Production of PEG

Broken Nose Theatre and The New Colony announced today they will cancel their upcoming world premiere production of PEG, originally scheduled for November 13 - December 14, 2019 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park. The companies are currently working with The Den to process ticket refunds. Patrons should receive e-mail notifications shortly confirming their refund.

Broken Nose Theatre's Artistic Director Elise Marie Davis and Co-Artistic Directors of The New Colony Fin Coe and Stephanie Shum said in a joint statement:

"There are a lot of worthy and necessary conversations happening in our community at present regarding theatres putting art before artists. Whatever the intention, people's well-being is being compromised for the sake of the show. Recently, we at Broken Nose Theatre and The New Colony have encountered unexpected issues that require more time to address than our production calendar allows, and it is for this reason we have decided to cancel our world premiere of PEG.



Producing new plays is a process with a lot of unknowns, and there's a difference between planning for a challenging piece and actually attempting it. Sometimes, the healthiest thing for institutions like ours to do is stop, confer with your colleagues, and recognize that we as a team might not be ready to tackle the material just yet.



We love Liam Fitzgerald's play, and when a play asks questions this tough this dynamically, it's important to stop and realize when you're not yet in a place where you can fully investigate the answers. The artistic family members of BNT and TNC share many values but chief among them is the work and investment of the artists involved. We owed it to all the artists involved to end this process in a timely fashion, and focus on how to learn and move forward in a healthy, positive fashion.



We understand that this is a disappointment to our many patrons who were as excited for PEG as we were; please understand that no one wanted this more than we did, and that this was what was best for all involved. We so appreciate all the trust you have placed in us, and thank you for your support and understanding."





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You