Black Ensemble Announces 2023 Season Featuring REASONS: A TRIBUTE TO EARTH, WIND AND FIRE & More

Black Ensemble Theater's has announced their 2023 Season of Excellence: REJUVENATION.

The Season will begin with a tribute to one of the most successful groups in the history of music-the recipients of 7 Grammy Awards-Earth Wind and Fire. The second play of the season, The Real Housewives of Motown will give us an intimate look of the lives behind the historical Motown Sound and deliver some of that powerful Motown music. Chaka Khan, Chaka Khan - the name is so musically powerful that you have to say it twice and her story demonstrates the strength and tenacity that it takes to reach the top. The season will end with the historical, classic presentation of the award-winning story of The Other Cinderella. The Other Cinderella has become a Black Ensemble classic, and audiences have returned year after year for more than 40 years to experience this holiday tradition. This year we can expect a few new surprises in this look at Cinderella from an urban point of view.

All performances will be held at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago.

Jackie Taylor states, "The 2023 Season of Excellence is subtitled Rejuvenation because the productions will focus on helping to reignite the passion, excitement and energy of returning to the vibrancy and vitality of experiencing a full season of outstanding theater."

The schedule for the 2023 Black Ensemble Season of Excellence: Rejuvenation follows:

Reasons: A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire

Written and Directed by Daryl D. Brooks

February 25 - April 30, 2023

Previews: February 25 and 26, 2023 and March 3 and 4, 2023

Press Opening: Sunday, March 5, 2023

The Real Housewives of Motown

Written and Directed by Michelle ReneÃ© Bester

May 20 - July 23, 2023

Previews: May 20, 21, 26 and 27, 2023

Press Opening: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Chaka Khan - Chaka Khan

Written and Directed by Rueben Echoles

August 19 - October 15, 2023

Previews: August 19, 20, 25 and 26. 2023

Press Opening: Sunday, August 27, 2023

The Other Cinderella

Written and Directed by Jackie Taylor

November 11, 2023 - January 14, 2024

Previews: November 11, 12, 17 and 18, 2023

Press Opening: Sunday, November 19, 2023

The remaining productions of the 2022 Season of Excellence: The Season of Healing and Joy with the world premiere musical Blue Heaven, written and directed by Producing Managing Director Daryl D. Brooks. The production runs through November 27, 2022. Jackie Taylor's Joy to the World: A Holiday Celebration runs December 10, 11, 17 and 18, 2022. The holiday celebration is an uplifting, inspirational and fun musical tribute to the holiday season, written and directed by Jackie Taylor, featuring Robin DaSilva, Rhonda Preston, Lyle Miller, Dwight Neal, Colleen Perry, Aaron Reese Boseman and the Black Ensemble Musicians.

Tickets

Tickets are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 or at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. The performances are on Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Preview tickets are $50.00 and regular tickets are $55.00.

Black Ensemble Theaterâ€¯

Founded in 1976, by the phenomenal producer, playwright and actress Jackie Taylor, Black Ensemble Theater is the only African American theater located in the culturally, racially, and ethnically diverse north side Uptown community. Through its Four Play Season of Excellence, The Black Ensemble Theater dazzles audiences locally, nationally, and internationally with outstanding original musicals that are entertaining, educational, and uplifting. The Black Ensemble Theater has produced more than 100 productions and employed over 5,000 artists.

The mission of the Black Ensemble Theater Company is to eradicate racism and its devastating effects upon society through the theater arts. For more information on the Black Ensemble Theater Company, visit www.BlackEnsembleTheater.org or call 773-769-4451.