Black Button Eyes Productions Unveils Cast And Crew For A SHADOW BRIGHT AND BURNING

Black Button Eyes Productions has announced the cast and crew for A SHADOW BRIGHT AND BURNING, a world premiere adaptation of the fantasy novel by Jessica Cluess.

This intriguing adaptation by Ed Rutherford about Lovecraftian horrors from another dimension invading Victorian England is running August 23 - September 28, 2024, at the Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway St., in Chicago. Tickets ($40) available at www.blackbuttoneyes.com.

Black Button Eyes Productions rides again! In this world premiere adaptation of the fantasy novel by Jessica Cluess, Lovecraftian horrors from another dimension have invaded Victorian England. A young lady with unusual magical ability, Henrietta Howell, may be the Chosen One destined to stop the army of monstrosities - if she can learn to control her powers in time. Intrigue, humor, sorcery, and tentacles - what's not to love?

The cast includes Annemarie Andaleon (Henrietta), Sierra Buffum (Cellini), Kat Evans (Gwen, Lily), Alex George (Rook), Jessica Goforth (Colegrind, Palehook), Tim Griffin (Agrippa), Jamie Dillon Grossman (Sarah, Charlie, The Queen), North Homewood (Blackwood), Darren Jones (Hargrove), Jason LaCombe (Ensemble, u/s Agrippa, u/s Colegrind, u/s Palehook), David Lipschutz (Magnus), Mia Marks (u/s Sarah, u/s Charlie, u/s The Queen, u/s Ensemble), Cheterra McCray (u/s Henrietta, u/s Ensemble), Jennifer Mickelson (Ensemble, u/s Cellini, u/s Gwen, u/s Lily), Peter Ruger (Lambe, u/s Hargrove), Troy Schaeflein (Ensemble, u/s Rook, u/s Blackwood), Quinton Walker (u/s Lambe, u/s Magnus, u/s Ensemble).

Directed and adapted by Black Button Eyes Productions' Producing Artistic Director Ed Rutherford, the production team also includes Jeremiah Barr (Scenic, Props, Technical Director), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Carrie Hardin (Voice and Dialect Coach), Brendan Hutt (Violence Design), Jackson Mikkelsen (Lead Electrician), Ayla Sweet (Stage Manager), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), and Derek Van Barham (Choreographer).

A SHADOW BRIGHT AND BURNING performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., plus one additional industry performance on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at www.blackbuttoneyes.com.

