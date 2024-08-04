BTE Opens Season With Rapid-Fire Political Comedy THE OUTSIDER By Paul Slade Smith

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE), the professional Equity theater company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center (MAC), will launch its 2024-2025 season with “The Outsider” by Paul Slade Smith*, directed by BTE member Kurt Naebig* Thursday, Sept. 5 – Sunday, Oct. 6. There will be a preview at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 and press opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. New for this season: All BTE Thursday – Saturday evening performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.



“The Outsider” is a rapid-fire comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy. Ned Newley is the worst politico ever…he has no political instincts and a fear of public speaking. When Newley is thrust into the spotlight, he seems destined to fail, but his political consultant sees things differently.



“Paul Slade Smith has managed to write a play about politics that's not only genuinely and consistently funny but has something eloquent to say about the meaning of leadership” (San Diego Union Tribune). Out in New Jersey calls it, “Hilarious and oddly uplifting.” Please note: this play contains adult themes and language.



“The Outsider” opened on June 16, 2015, at the Peninsula Players Theater in Wisconsin and is perhaps even more relevant today. The total number of productions exceeds 125. In 2024, it will be performed four times in the U.S. The BTE production is one of those four.



“I am absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to direct ‘The Outsider', especially during this dynamic election season,” exclaims Naebig. “The play is a brilliant piece that we can all enjoy together, regardless of our political leanings, and it's no secret we need that right now. I could not imagine a better production to open BTE's season, especially given the incredible team of actors and designers showcased in this production. In addition, it's giving BTE the chance to reconnect with Smith, an internationally acclaimed actor and playwright, three decades after his early career performances with BTE.”



The cast, culled from Chicago and the suburbs, features Robert Jordan Bailey+* (Ned Newley), Joe Bushell (Dave Riley), Lisa Dawn+ (Rachel Parsons), Zach Kunde (A.C. Petersen), Sara Mountjoy-Pepka (Paige Caldwell), Laura Leonardo Ownby+ (Louise Peakes), and Norm Woodel+ (Arthur Vance). The design team includes Kurt Naebig+* (Director), Liz Hadden (Scenic Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), Christopher Kriz+* (Music Composition, and Sound Design), Garrett Bell (Lighting Design) and Isa Noe (Properties Design). Stage Manager is Jenniffer J. Thusing;* Student Assistant Stage Manager (and BTE Stage Management Scholar) is Ashley Chavez.



Paul Slade Smith (playwright) is a writer and actor based in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is thrilled to return (at least on the page) to Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, where he appeared in the dual roles of Victor-Emanuel Chandebise and Poche both in the 1993 world premiere and the 1996 revival of “Hotel D'amour,” a musical based on Georges Feydeau's “A Flea in Her Ear.” As an actor, Smith's 15 years of Chicago credits include Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, The Goodman, Steppenwolf, Drury Lane Oakbrook, and Marriott Lincolnshire. His New York credits include the original Broadway casts of “Finding Neverland,” “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory” and the Lincoln Center revival of “My Fair Lady.” Following its Broadway run, Smith starred as Willy Wonka in the Australian premiere of “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.” His national touring credits include “Wicked,” “The Phantom of The Opera” and “My Fair Lady.” Smith is the author of three plays, which collectively have had nearly 500 productions. His first play, “Unnecessary Farce,” has been produced in Australia, Austria, Canada, Great Britain, Iceland, Japan, Singapore and Switzerland, and translated into French, German, Swiss German and Icelandic. His newest play, “Theatre People, or the Angel Next Door” premiered last fall in San Diego and will be published this year by Dramatists Play Service.

Tickets



Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE) presents "The Outsider” by Paul Slade Smith,* directed by BTE member Kurt Naebig Sept. 5 – Oct.6. There will be a preview 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5. Press opening is 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.



There is an ASL performance at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26.



Tickets are $44. For tickets or more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000. The Box Office is open noon – 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance. Please note: this play contains adult themes and language.



Related Events:



· Pre-show discussion with director and designers 6:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5

· Post-show discussion with director, actors and crew Friday, Sept. 13

About Buffalo Theatre Ensemble



The mission of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble is to provide a forum in which artists, scholars, writers, students and community members explore new ideas and provocative issues through the production of quality theater for the enjoyment of its audiences. Since 1986 BTE has staged more than 125 productions. The Artistic Staff for BTE includes Amelia Barrett+* (Interim Managing Director), Daniel Millhouse* (Interim Associate Artistic Director) and Bryan Burke+* (Business Manager).



BTE Ensemble members are Aly Renee Amidei^, Robert Jordan Bailey*, Amelia Barrett*, Bryan Burke*, Rebecca Cox, Lisa Dawn, Nick DuFloth, Jon Gantt, Connie Canaday Howard*, Christopher Kriz^, Laura Leonardo Ownby, Michael W. Moon, Kurt Naebig*, Galen G. Ramsey*, William “Sandy” Smillie, Kelli Walker and Norm Woodel. For more information about BTE, visit btechicago.com.



*Denotes member of Actors' Equity; +Denotes member of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble; ^Denotes member of United Scenic Artists



Buffalo Theatre Ensemble is partially supported and funded by generous grants from Arts DuPage, Choose DuPage, College of DuPage Foundation, The Norm Woodel Inspiration Fund, the DuPage Foundation, Benevity, Illinois Arts Council Agency and the generous support of College of DuPage and McAninch Arts Center.

About The MAC

McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage is located 25 miles west of Chicago near I-88 and I-355. It houses three indoor performance spaces (the 780-seat proscenium Belushi Performance Hall; the 186-seat soft-thrust Playhouse Theatre; and the versatile black box Studio Theatre), the outdoor Lakeside Pavilion, plus the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and classrooms for the college's academic programming. The MAC has presented theater, music, and visual art to more than 1.5 million people since its opening in 1986 and typically welcomes more than 100,000 patrons from the greater Chicago area to more than 230 performances each season. For more information visit AtTheMAC.org.

Comments