Bob Seger Tribute Band Comes to the Raue Center

Get ready to relive the magic of classic rock as the Soundtracks of a Generation’s Bob Seger Tribute Band brings the legendary sounds of Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band to the Raue Center For The Arts on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 8:00 PM.

This is a must-see event for music lovers eager to experience the energy and excitement that defined a generation.

From the mid-70s through the 90s, Bob Seger dominated the airwaves with unforgettable hits such as “Turn The Page,” “Night Moves,” “Hollywood Nights,” and “Old Time Rock and Roll.” His contribution to the music industry was recognized when his iconic track was voted Song of the Century in 2001, further cementing his legacy as one of the defining voices of American music.

Whalen, a talented performer, channels the spirit of Bob Seger, recreating the electrifying atmosphere that Seger’s live shows are known for. Fans can expect an incredible night filled with the heartland rock that has sold over 51 million records and filled arenas across the country.

Join us in honoring the Grammy-winning artist, a 2004 inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and immerse yourself in the timeless music that has shaped the soundtrack of countless lives.

