REIMAGINING CABARET to Present New Show During Chicago Cabaret Week

The next exciting instalment of the acclaimed Reimagining Cabaret concert series will return this spring with Reimagining Cabaret – The Genres Explored, debuting at Freedom Hall's Nathan-Manilow Theater on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Tickets are now available at $30 (General Admission), $45 (Preferred), and $55 (VIP).

Following a wave of critical praise from CBS News, the Chicago Sun-Times, and NBC, this vibrant concert experience continues its mission of reintroducing audiences to the timeless tradition of cabaret—through the soul-stirring sounds of jazz, rhythm and blues, classical, musical theatre, and more.

Created, produced, and directed by Lynn Colbert-Jones, Managing Director of Black Voices in Cabaret and recipient of the 2024 Chicago BroadwayWorld Award for Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance, the production promises to both honor the genre's roots and push its boundaries. With Theodis Rodgers, Jr. as Music Director and the ever-charismatic Margaret Murphy-Webb returning as emcee, the evening is set to deliver musical brilliance with signature flair and spontaneity.

Every concert in the Reimagining Cabaret series is one-of-a-kind—featuring a fresh lineup of songs, singers, and surprises. Audiences leave uplifted, moved, and eagerly awaiting the next performance. The Chicago Sun-Times hailed the experience as “incredible singing, and scatting, snapping and dramatic flair, " leaving audiences “rapt from start to finish.”

New cast: Brianna Johnson, Meagan McNeal, Ron Gutierrez, Devon Sandridge, Bruce Henry, Joan Collaso, and Kal Marshell

Returning cast: Bobbi Wilsyn, Isiah Mitchell, Ava Logan, Madeline Morgan, Holly McGuire, Randy Johnson, Evelyn Danner, Sean Harris, Darcelle Williams, Gene Williams, Margaret Murphy-Webb. This performance is also a highlighted event of Chicago Cabaret Week 2025.

Freedom Hall is Park Forest's premier cultural arts venue, offering ample free parking and accessibility for all guests.

