BORN YESTERDAY Opens SSP's 40th Season Next Month

The Saint Sebastian Players (SSP) returns to live, in-person performances, opening its 40th anniversary season with the 1940s comedy Born Yesterday by Garson Kanin. Performances take place October 15-November 7, 2021 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).



In Born Yesterday, an uneducated young woman, Billie Dawn, accompanies an older, uncouth junkyard tycoon, Harry Brock, to Washington, where he intends to make crooked deals with government bigwigs. When Billie embarrasses him socially, Brock hires a journalist, who happens to be investigating shady political activities, to educate her.

Making his SSP mainstage directing debut is company member Sean Michael Barrett, who directed Coffee in Limbo for SSP's 10-Minute Play Festival and has appeared onstage in SSP's Charley's Aunt, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Oliver!. His directing credits include Seussical for Footlight Players and Lend Me A Tenor and Nunsense for The Acorn Project. SSP company members in the cast include Melinda "MJ" Deamon, Russ Gager and Julie Catarello Mitre. Other cast members include Anna Gallucci, Neal Goldman, Rob Gretta, Nat Kier, Brendan Siddall and Joshua Paul Wright. The production team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer, Robert-Eric West as costume designer, Jim Masini as technical director, Brittany Eude as properties manager and Beth Bruins as producer. Also on the team are Piper Kirchhofer as lighting designer, Matt Smith as fight choreographer and Sean Smyth as stage manager.



SSP's expanded 40th anniversary season continues in 2022 with The Real Inspector Hound by Tom Stoppard January 14-February 6; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, with book by Rachel Sheinkin and score by William Finn, March 11-April 3; and the world premiere of The Shady Lady by Kara Poe Atnip and SSP company member Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend May 5-22. In addition, the third annual 10-Minute Play Festival takes place June 9-12.



SSP will adhere to all protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as determined by the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois and the CDC. Current requirements include providing proof of vaccination (or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the performance date) and masking at all times. Anyone without proper documentation, or anyone who refuses to wear a mask, will not be admitted. For updates, visit saintsebastianplayers.org.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; an annual 10-Minute Play Festival; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History.