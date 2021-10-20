American Blues Continues Live Reading Series With THE THANKSGIVING PLAY By Larrisa FastHorse

American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, presents a live, online reading of The Thanksgiving Play by Larrisa FastHorse, as part of "The Room" series. The reading will be live on Friday, November 5 at 7pm Central, followed by a discussion immediately following the performance.

Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship recipient Larissa Fasthorse's wickedly funny satire, as a troupe of terminally "woke" teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month. Featuring an all-star cast of American Blues artists, including two-time Tony Award nominee Lindsay Jones.

The creative team includes Elyse Dolan*, Audrey Billings* (Alicia), Lindsay Jones* (Caden), Zach Kenney* (Jaxton), and J.G. Smith* (Logan). The stage manager is Shandee Vaughan*.

*Ensemble Member and Artistic Affiliate

Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside notes, "We've presented Larissa Fasthorse's work during our Ripped Festival for several years, and we couldn't be more proud to present this brilliant full-length script. Her wicked sense of humor will keep you laughing through the Thanksgiving holiday."

"The Room" is a reading series that brings original work, plays in development, and new stories to Chicago audiences. Offering in-depth discussions as well as action steps for patrons that intersect with themes of the plays, "The Room" will run via Zoom quarterly.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $10, and are currently on sale at www.AmericanBluesTheater.com or (773) 654-3101. Ticket holders will be sent a pre-reading email complete with instructions on joining the virtual reading via Zoom. Tickets are available until Friday, November at 3:00pm.