Alonzo Bodden Comes To The Den Theatre, August 20

The Den Theatre today announced Alonzo Bodden will be performing Sunday August, 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $40) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.



A regular panel member on NPR's Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me, Alonzo Bodden has been making audiences around the country laugh for close to 30 years. Alonzo starred in his fourth stand-up special, Heavy Lightweight, which premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. His first big comedy break came when he was on the "New Faces of Comedy" showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, but it was as the season three winner of NBCʼs Last Comic Standing, where Alonzo was first introduced to America.

Since then, he has starred in two comedy specials for Showtime: Historically Incorrect and Who's Paying Attention. He's also made appearances on CBS' Ghosts, ABC's Dr. Ken and Fresh Off the Boat and Californication. Movie credits include Bringing Down The House, Scary Movie 4 and The Onion Movie Talk shows, Dr. Phil, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Comedy Central's The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. A car and motorcycle aficionado, Bodden hosted Speed Channel's 101 Cars You Must Drive and has joined Jay Leno for several off-road trips on his CNBC series Leno's Garage.

He was also a field correspondent on Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, and a contributor on the Science Channel's How to Build Everything. Alonzo released his fifth comedy CD titled Man Overboard. Alonzo has been performing on Jazz Cruises and hosted the Capital Jazz Festival. His comedy riffs have been compared to jazz solos by some the greatest jazz artists from Marcus Miller to Robert Glasper to Dee Dee Bridgewater. He's also a regular on The Young Turks where he gives his unique take on what's going on in the world.

Performance schedule: Sunday August 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets: $25 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.