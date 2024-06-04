AN ACT OF GOD Comes to the Raue Center in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Williams Street Rep, the in-house professional theatre company at Raue Center, will present "An Act of God" by David Javerbaum, directed by Pat Henderson. This hilarious comedy of biblical proportions will run from August 2 to August 25, 2024.

Based on a satirical book and Twitter account, "An Act of God" is a 90-minute conversation in which God reveals the mysteries of the Bible and answers some of the greatest existential questions that plague mankind. Recommended for ages 13+, the play promises to be an entertaining and thought-provoking experience for audiences of all ages.

"An Act of God" features a talented cast and crew, led by director Pat Henderson. Henderson says, "I like to think God has a sense of humor and through humor, we can explore topics and create an opportunity to see things from an open perspective. It removes defensiveness."

The play has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The New York Times writes, "I could quote every other line from Mr. Javerbaum’s annotation of the Scriptures and gather a chuckle, so deliriously funny is he as a sort of amateur theologian and stand-up comedy genius rolled into one." Time Out New York calls it "clever and even refreshingly positive," while New York Magazine praises its "smart" and "theatrically savvy" humor.

WSRep has assembled a cast including Kevin McKillip*as God, Kirk Osgood as Michael, Nathan Short as Gabriel, and, Daniel Martin (God u/s ) and Ross Dobbins (Michael and Gabriel u/s)

Don't miss this hilarious and insightful comedy at Raue Center. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1039400/act-of-god-crystal-lake-raue-center-for-the-arts. For more information about Williams Street Rep and upcoming productions, visit wsrep.org.

Tickets start at $30 ($21 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.





