ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL to Open Shakespeare Project Of Chicago 31st Season

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago will kick off its 2025-26 Theatrical Reading Season with free performances of Shakespeare's comedy of mis-matched marriage, determination and redemption ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL, running October 24-27 and November 1 at five Chicago-area venues.

A captivating blend of romance, wit, and moral complexity, ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL captures Shakespeare's keen insight into human nature. The play follows Helena, a determined and intelligent heroine who defies social norms to pursue the man she loves, offering a refreshingly bold female lead for its time. With themes of perseverance, class disparity, and the ambiguity of happy endings, the story remains strikingly relevant. Its clever dialogue, unexpected twists, and mix of humor and drama make it both entertaining and thought-provoking, while its lesser-known status ensures a fresh experience even for seasoned Shakespeare fans. Ultimately, it's a testament to resilience and the idea that even messy journeys can lead to satisfying conclusions - if not perfectly happy ones.

Directed by Michelle Shupe, the Shakespeare Project's associate artistic director, the cast includes Zach Bloomfield as Lavatch, Judy Blue as the Countess of Roussillion, Olivia Fergus Brummer as Third Lord and Mariana, Peter Garino as the King of France and First Soldier, Gary Henderson as First Lord, Reed Hickerson as Bertram, Jenny Hoppes as Diana, Julie Partyka as Widow of Florence, Christopher Prentice as Lafew and Second Soldier, Richard Shavzin as Parolles, Allison Sokolowski as Helena, and Kevin Woodrow as Second Lord. Hannah Freund and Danny Tramontana are the understudies.

The production features music and sound design by George Zahora. Katie Moshier is the stage manager and Sara B.T. Thiel is the dramaturg.

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged book-in-hand performances.

Admission is free and seating is limited.

All performances are preceded by an introduction to the play that commences 15 minutes prior to curtain.