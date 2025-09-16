A VISIT FROM PORTLANDIA WITH FRED AND CARRIE is Coming to Steppenwolf Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steppenwolf Theatre will present Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein from the Emmy-nominated TV show Portlandia will bring their new tour A Visit From Portlandia with Fred and Carrie to Steppenwolf for two performances only on September 25 & 26, 2025 in the intimate, 82-seat 1700 Theater.

Drawing from their friendship, their work together on Portlandia and their individual pursuits, A Visit from Portlandia is an evening of storytelling, jokes, conversation and more.

Performance schedule:

Thursday, September 25 at 7 pm

Friday, September 26 at 7 pm

About the Artists:

is a comedian, writer, producer and musician. He is the co-writer and co-star of IFC’s Emmy-nominated series Portlandia. He is in the hit Netflix series Wednesday as Uncle Fester. He stars in HBO’s Los Espookys, which he co-wrote and executive produced. He can also be heard in the hit animated Super Mario Bros movie. Armisen stars in, writes and produces IFC’s hit show Documentary Now. He has also appeared in HBO’s Our Flag Means Death, Judd Apatow’s The Bubble and Amazon’s series Forever. He voices characters in Big Mouth and The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Armisen is an 11-season veteran of Saturday Night Live. From 2014-2024, Armisen was band leader of the 8G Band on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

is a writer, director, musician and actress. She is a founding member of the critically acclaimed and influential rock band Sleater-Kinney and author of the New York Times best-seller Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl. She, along with Fred Armisen, co-starred and co-created the sketch-comedy series, Portlandia. The show aired for eight seasons, winning both a Peabody and a WGA Award. Brownstein’s work on the show garnered her eight Primetime Emmy nominations in the categories of Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series. She also appeared in Todd Haynes’ Academy Award nominated film Carol, Amazon’s dramedy series Transparent and HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Brownstein has directed television shows for HBO, NBC, Comedy Central and Hulu.