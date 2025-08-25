A Red Orchid Theatre Will Open 33rd Season With World Premiere of VEAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Red Orchid Theatre will open its 33rd Season with the world premiere of Veal by Jojo Jones, directed by Ensemble Member dado. The production will run September 25–November 2, 2025 at 1531 N. Wells St. in Chicago’s Old Town.

Set in the aftermath of a violent coup, Veal tells the story of Chelsea, a young woman who suddenly becomes Queen of North America. When three estranged middle school friends arrive at her palace seeking a favor, Chelsea insists they revisit the past—and the terrible end of their friendship—before she decides their fate.

The cast features Jojo Brown (Franny), Alexandra Chopson (Chelsea), Carmia Imani (Lulu), Jasper Johnson (Unnamed Male Concubine), and Alice Wu (Noa). Understudies include Lola Fratto, Kaitlyn Gorman, Amy Yesom Kim, Sean McGlynn, and Christin Prince.

The creative team includes Tianxuan Chen (Scenic & Lighting Design), Connor Blackwood (Sound Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Ab Rieve (Props Design), Jyreika Guest (Violence & Intimacy Direction), Faith Hart (Assistant Director), Elliott Puckette (Dramaturg), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Shelbi Weaver (Production Manager), Lauren Lassus (Stage Manager), and Faith Locke (Assistant Stage Manager).

Single tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 26 at aredorchidtheatre.org or (312) 943-8722. Season subscriptions are currently available. Press openings are set for Saturday, October 4 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

About the Playwright

Jojo Jones is a writer and performer from New York City whose plays have been developed at The Jungle, The Tank, Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research, and more. Veal was nominated for the 2023 Venturous Fellowship and the Goldberg Prize, and long-listed for the Theatre503 International Playwriting Award.

About the Director

dado is an Ensemble Member at A Red Orchid Theatre. Recent credits include Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin (A Red Orchid), Lobster (Wirtz Center, Northwestern University), and In Quietness (A Red Orchid). She is also on faculty at the University of Illinois.

About A Red Orchid Theatre

Founded in 1993 and recipient of the 2016 MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions, A Red Orchid Theatre is acclaimed for its fearless approach to intimate storytelling. Its Resident Ensemble includes Karen Aldridge, Michael Shannon, Kirsten Fitzgerald, Guy Van Swearingen, Natalie West, and more.