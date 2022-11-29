A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT, A Holiday Party Featuring An All-star Cast, to Raise Funds And Awareness For Season Of Concern

The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of it's Holiday fundraising event A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT, with proceeds to benefit Season of Concern, an incredible Chicago organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to Chicagoland theater practitioners, both Equity and Non-Equity, impacted by illness, injury or circumstance that prevents them from working.

The evening is half-performance, half-Holiday Party, with a Silent Auction featuring items from The Goodman Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, TimeLine Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Mercury Theatre, Kokandy Productions, Northlight Theatre, several restaurants, and many more.

To be held at Floating World Gallery on Halsted, the cast features The Beautiful City Project's typical array of Chicago favorites, led by Jeff Award-winner Lorenzo Rush, Jr (Paramount's Dreamgirls), Mark David Kaplan (Mercury's Clue), Juwon Tyrel Perry (Paramount's Dreamgirls), Aeriel Williams (Paramount's Dreamgirls), Lydia Burke (Drury Lane's Elf), Michael Mahler (Composer of Miracle), Alex Goodrich (Marriott's Hello Dolly!), Wesly Anthony Clerge (Children of Eden in Concert), Cory Goodrich (Drury Lane's Evita), Clare Kennedy (Porchlight's Blues in the Night), Carson Stewart (Chicago Shakes' The Notebook), Gabriel Mudd (Lyric Opera's JCS), Roberta Duchak (MD of Six), Tiffany Taylor (Mercury's Clue), Leah Morrow (Porchight's The Apple Tree), Daniel De Cranie-Pierre (Faith & Music). Becky Keeshin (CATCO's Indecent), Luke Nowakowski (Paramount's The Sound of Music), Nissi Shalome (National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Sam Shankman (Citadel's Little Shop of Horrors), Kelly Felthous (SKATES), Ariel Etana Triunfo (National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Shanna VanDerwerker (Broadway's Wicked), Anna Marie Abbate (Music Theater Works' White Christmas), Ariana Burks (Goodman's A Christmas Carol), Dylan Kerr (TBCP's Disney Deep Dive), and a 16-member choir featuring Isabella Andrews, Morgan Schoenecker, Lizzy Murray, Bridget Adams-King, Emily Holland, Bella Blackshaw, Maddy Kelly, Mackenzie Maples, Benjamin Weiss, Shea Hopkins, Jonah Cochin, Kevin Kuska, Henry Lombardo, Josh Jaffe, Lewis Rawlinson, Dan Gold, and a fantastic jazz band that will play all evening.

The evening is curated, directed and music directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Music Director for John Doyle's Sweeney Todd National Tour, Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler, Jeff Award-winner for Blues in the Night).

The evening is produced by Abbey Loria, with Luke Nowakowski, Bella Blackshaw & Stephanie C. Clerge.

Featuring some of your favorite Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year's and Winter tunes, the evening will also feature a hot chocolate bar, pastries and desserts. This event is BYOB, so bring your favorite Holiday libations.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT

is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Instead of the usual $25, tickets will only be $10, with proceeds going directly to Season of Concern, as well as the proceeds from the Silent Auction. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $75, and includes a variety of goodies and premium seating. They are available at www.thebeautifulcityproject.com/shows-and-tickets

The show begins at 7:30pm on Monday, December 19th at:

Floating World Gallery

1925 N Halsted St.

Chicago, IL 60614

www.thebeautifulcityproject.com