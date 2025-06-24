A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Begins at Skokie Theatre in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MadKap Productions will open its 11th season at Skokie Theatre with the classic Tony Award-winning musical comedy A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, running July 11 through August 3, 2025 for 13 performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave. in Downtown Skokie.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is a fast-paced musical farce set in ancient Rome. The story follows the cunning slave Pseudolus as he attempts to win his freedom by helping his young master woo the girl next door—with a parade of mistaken identities, disguises, and slapstick mayhem along the way.

The production stars Ed Rutherford as Pseudolus and features Mark Anderson, Erin Renee Baumrucker, Aidan Espinosa, Owen Espinosa, Beth Fine, Katie Kotila, Daniel Leahy, Emily Lewis, Tyler Lord, Max Perkel, Mitchell Shaw, Gayle Starr, Anna Rose Steinmeyer, Jubilee Tai, Raymond Cam Truong, and Andrew Buel as Hysterium.

The creative team includes Wayne Mell (director), Jeremy Ramey (music director), Abby Glaws (choreographer), Pat Henderson (lighting design), Deb Erickson (costume design), and Ethan Patterson (sound design). The production is produced by Wendy Kaplan and Wayne Mell.

Forum kicks off MadKap’s 2025–2026 season, which includes Pippin, Deathtrap, Company, and A Streetcar Named Desire. A five-show subscription package is available for $194.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m., with a special Wednesday matinee on July 30 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $48 general admission and $42 for seniors and students, and are available at SkokieTheatre.org or by calling 847-677-7761.

