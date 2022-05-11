3 World Premieres & 1 Chicago Premiere Announced for Theatre Above the Law 2022/23 Season

A 30 seat Rogers Park theater is home to Theatre Above the Law. TATL is presenting 4 productions for their 7th season of Theatre. All performances will be held at the Jarvis Square Theater, 1439 W. Jarvis. Subscriptions range from $65-$75 and can be purchased at theatreatl.org or by calling 773-655-7197.

Grimm, by Michael Dalberg, Directed by Tony Lawry

October 7-October 30, 2022

Taking place in a cabaret bar, Grimm works to spin well known tales into a modern story.

Utilizing classic stories such as Little Red Riding Hood, Rumpelstiltskin, and more, Grimm will weave multiple stories together to present to the audience.

A night of classic & unique one act plays, Directed by Tony Lawry

November 18 - December 18, 2022

A Dollar by David Pinski, The wreck on the 525 by Thornton Wilder, Fourteen by Alice Gerstenberg & The Proposal by Anton Chekhov.

Cry it Out, b y M o lly Sm i th Me t zler, Directed by M e l a n ie McN u l ty

March 10 - April 2, 2023

An honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

The Importance of Being Earnest, Directed by Tony Lawry

April 21 - May 21, 2023

A Trivial Comedy for Serious People by Oscar Wilde. This is a

reimagined farcical comedy of the original by the TATL ensemble.

Theatre Above the Law is a member of the League of Chicago Theatres

For press interviews please contact Tony Lawry at tony@theatreatl.org

Theatre Above the Law is an ensemble-led theatre company based in Rogers Park. TATL's mission is to challenge the norm by presenting classic and unique stories in relatable ways while mentoring future artists. Theatre Above the Law chooses and presents productions with an audience first mentality. At TATL, we strive to bring classic stories - and new ones - to the community in a fresh way. TATL also focuses on mentoring the future artists. Every production features a young performer in the cast or has an entire separate young performer company. This gives the young performers a professional theatre rehearsal experience.